Pelosi Says She Will Run for Speaker Again as Coronavirus Stimulus Talks Remain Stalled

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference, following a Senate vote on the coronavirus relief bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2020. (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that she plans to run for speaker again as Democrats and Republicans struggle to reach a deal on another coronavirus stimulus package before the election in November.

“If Democrats keep the House, are you going to run for another term as Speaker?” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Pelosi during an interview on State of the Union.

“Yes, I am,” Pelosi responded, adding that “we have to also win the Senate.”

Talks on another stimulus bill to offset the economic damage of the pandemic remain sluggish as differences remain among House Democrats, Senate Republicans, and the Trump administration.

The White House offered to support a nearly $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, less than the $2.2 trillion bill House Democrats passed earlier this month. Two of the biggest sticking points are how much supplemental unemployment insurance to provide as well as Democrats’ request to send more aid to states and localities.

“I’ll never give up hope. I’m optimistic,” Pelosi said, adding that she sent the administration a list of concerns that she was informed she would receive feedback about on Monday.

“To do anything, though, that does not crush the virus is really official malfeasance. And to crush the virus, we just have to follow the science, testing, tracing, treatment, mask-wearing, ventilation, separation, and the rest,” Pelosi added.

“I don’t think Speaker Pelosi has any intention of doing a deal before the election but hopefully we can do one shortly thereafter,” GOP Senator John Cornyn said Friday.

The next coronavirus bill would send another $1,200 direct payment to Americans.

“I’d like to see the people get the money,” President Trump said Friday. “I don’t think she wants the people to get the money before the election. I don’t think that’s a good point for her.”

During Thursday’s presidential debate, Trump said he believes that Republicans will win a majority in the House during the general election in November.

“You keep thinking that, Mr. President,” Pelosi said Sunday of Trump’s prediction, calling the president’s remark another example of his “delusional” statements.

