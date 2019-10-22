News

White House

Pelosi, Schiff Rebuke House Republicans after Censure Vote Fails

By
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (left) and House Speaker House Nancy Pelosi speak about Democratic legislative priorities and impeachment inquiry plans on Capitol Hill, October 2, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) chastised House Republicans on Monday night for retaliating against his efforts to impeach President Trump rather than assisting in the process.

“It will be said of House Republicans, When they found they lacked the courage to confront the most dangerous and unethical president in American history, They consoled themselves by attacking those who did,” he wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, the House rejected along party lines a resolution, originally introduced by Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R., Ariz.), that called for Schiff’s resignation and accused him of “egregiously false and fabricated retelling” of President Trump’s July 25 phone call. The censure resolution also accused Schiff of making “a mockery of the impeachment process, one of this chamber’s most solemn constitutional duties.”

Biggs was joined by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.), Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R., La.), and conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) in sponsoring the bill. Following the vote, McCarthy accused Democrats of electing “to put politics over truth.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued her own statement following the vote, calling Schiff “a great American patriot” for his pursuit of impeachment,.

“What the Republicans fear most is the truth. The President betrayed the oath of office, our national security and the integrity of our elections, and the GOP has not even tried to deny the facts,” Pelosi’s statement reads. “Instead, Republicans stage confusion, undermine the Constitution and attack the person of whom the President is most afraid.

Comments

“The American people want the truth. The House will proceed with our impeachment inquiry to find the facts and expose the truth, guided by our Constitution and the facts. This is about patriotism, not politics or partisanship.”

Editor’s Note: This piece originally misidentified Liz Cheney as a representative from Colorado. Cheney actually represents Wyoming.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

The Trivialization of Impeachment

By
We have a serious governance problem. Our system is based on separation of powers, because liberty depends on preventing any component of the state from accumulating too much authority -- that’s how tyrants are born. For the system to work, the components have to be able to check each other: The federal and ... Read More
U.S.

‘Texodus’ Bodes Badly for Republicans

By
‘I am a classically trained engineer," says Representative Will Hurd, a Texas Republican, "and I firmly believe in regression to the mean." Applying a concept from statistics to the randomness of today's politics is problematic. In any case, Hurd, 42, is not waiting for the regression of our politics from the ... Read More
Elections

In Defense of Tulsi

By
Some years ago, a liberal-minded friend of mine complained during lunch that Fox News was “stealing” his elderly parents. “They should be enjoying retirement,” he said, noting that they live in a modest but comfortable style with attentive children and grandchildren to enjoy. “But instead,” he sighed, ... Read More
Culture

Not Less Religion, Just Different Religion

By
The Pew Poll tells us that society is secularizing -- particularly among the young -- and who can deny it? That is one reason that the free expression of religion is under such intense pressure in the West. But it seems to me that we aren't really becoming less religious. Rather, many are merely changing that ... Read More
Culture

Feminists Have Turned on Pornography

By
Since the sexual revolution of the 1960s, the feminist movement has sought to condemn traditional sexual ethics as repressive, misogynistic, and intolerant. As the 2010s come to a close, it might be fair to say that mainstream culture has reached the logical endpoint of this philosophy. Whereas older Americans ... Read More