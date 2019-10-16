News

White House

Pelosi to Delay House Vote on Impeachment Inquiry

By
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks about Democratic legislative priorities and impeachment inquiry plans during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2019. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders have decided to delay a full House vote on whether to open an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, according to Politico.

Several centrist Democrats facing difficult reelection bids, as well as powerful committee chairmen, reportedly were opposed to taking the vote.

“There’s no requirement that we have a vote, and at this time, we will not have a vote,” Pelosi commented to reporters on Tuesday. “We’re not here to call bluffs. We’re here to find the truth, to uphold the Constitution of the United States.”

The refusal by Democrats to authorize an impeachment inquiry with a full House-wide vote has drawn the ire of Republicans who claim the move is at odds with historical precedent.

“Unfortunately, you have given no clear indication as to how your impeachment inquiry will proceed — including whether key historical precedents or basic standards of due process will be observed,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) wrote in a letter to Pelosi in September.

Comments

White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote a letter to Pelosi on October 8, calling the impeachment inquiry “constitutionally invalid” without a full House vote.

Democratic leadership announced the opening of an inquiry after allegations surfaced that President Trump tried to improperly pressure the president of Ukraine to conduct investigations damaging to political rival Joe Biden.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Elizabeth Warren Is Jussie Smollett

By
Elizabeth Warren has a moving story about being fired from a teaching job because she was pregnant, a story that perfectly complements her political narrative that she is the tribune and champion of those who have been treated unfairly by the powerful. Joe Biden has a moving — and horrifying — story about his ... Read More
PC Culture

Defiant Dave Chappelle

By
When Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special Sticks & Stones came out in August, the overwhelming response from critics was that it was offensive, unacceptable garbage. Inkoo Kang of Slate declared that Chappelle’s “jokes make you wince.” Garrett Martin, in the online magazine Paste, maintained that the ... Read More
Culture

The Origins of the Transgender Movement

By
Editor’s Note: This article has been adapted from remarks delivered at a Heritage Foundation summit. I’ve been asked to talk about the origins of transgenderism and how it relates to children and their exploitation. But first, I would like to start with a little story. Yesterday I was wandering around ... Read More
Film & TV

Joker: An Honest Treatment of Madness

By
When I saw that the New York Times and The New Yorker had run columns berating the new Joker movie, criticizing it not simply on cinematic grounds but instead insisting that the film amounted to a clandestine defense of “whiteness” in an attempt to buttress the electoral aim of “Republicans” — this is a ... Read More