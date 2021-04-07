Pelosi: U.S. on ‘Good Path’ at Southern Border ‘Under President Biden’s Leadership’

House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on Capitol Hill, March 4, 2021 (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) told reporters that the U.S. was on a “good path” regarding the southern border, at an event in California on Wednesday.

“The fact is that we’re on a good path at the border under the leadership of President Biden,” Pelosi said. “It’s about restructuring how we do what is happening there, because we were in a very bad situation under the Trump administration.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "We're on a good path at the border under the leadership of President Biden … We were in a very bad situation under the Trump administration." pic.twitter.com/l0AdoraOhq — The Recount (@therecount) April 7, 2021

U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained over 171,000 migrants crossing the border illegally in March, the highest level recorded in that month for the past 15 years, according to data provided to the Washington Post. Among those, agents detained over 18,800 unaccompanied minors, the highest number of migrant children ever to cross the border illegally in a single month.

The Biden administration is expecting over 20,000 unaccompanied minors to cross the border every month from April through September, according to internal projections obtained by Axios.

Biden and Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have claimed that the surge in migrants is seasonal, with the number of migrants rising from January through March. However, Mayorkas predicted in March that the administration would “encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.”

Republicans have blamed the crisis on the Biden administration, in part on the president’s promise to push through an immigration reform bill and also on the removal of some Trump-era restrictions on illegal immigration.

“You can’t help but notice that the administration changes and there is a surge,” Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) said on Fox News in March.

