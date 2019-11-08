News

White House

Pence Aide was Surprised by Political Nature of Trump’s Ukraine Call

By
Vice President Mike Pence speaks after a meeting with President Trump and Congressional Democrats about the government shutdown at the White House in Washington, D.C., January 9, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

A former State Department official now advising Vice President Mike Pence on foreign affairs testified to Congress on Thursday that she was surprised by the political undertones apparent in President Trump’s controversial phone call with the Ukrainian president.

Jennifer Williams, Pence’s special adviser for Europe and Russia, listened to the July 25 phone call between the president and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that has ignited an impeachment investigation. The longtime foreign-service officer gave closed-door testimony under subpoena on Thursday to the lawmakers in charge of the impeachment probe.

The Trump administration sparked speculation about a quid pro quo when it temporarily held up much-needed U.S. military aid to Ukraine as president Trump and others within the administration were urging the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens.

Williams told impeachment investigators that Pence was not involved in any similar conversations about political investigations, including any discussions with Zelensky.

Her lawyer said before she testified that his client’s testimony “will largely reflect what is already in the public record.”

Pence, for his part, has said multiple times over the last several weeks that he never discussed “the issue of the Bidens with President Zelensky.”

Comments

“To invest additional taxpayer [money] in Ukraine, the president wants to be assured that those resources are truly making their way to the kind of investments that will contribute to security and stability in Ukraine,” the vice president said.

Williams’s testimony was one of a host of impeachment witnesses called before congressional investigators in recent weeks. William Taylor, the former top American diplomat in Ukraine, Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, and Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine, also appeared.

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

The IRS at the Breaking Point

By
Anyone who deals with the IRS on a regular basis knows that the agency is in trouble: IRS employees are less able than ever to effectively and efficiently handle their work. The internal problems facing the agency were greatly exacerbated by the 35-day government shutdown that began in late December of last year. ... Read More
Elections

Elizabeth Warren Thinks Voters Are Stupid

By
The bad news is, Elizabeth Warren has some barmy ideas about raising your taxes. The good news is, she’s a proven coward. She says she likes to “nerd out” on the policy details. Okay, let’s do that. Warren estimates that her health-care scheme would cost about $2 trillion — every year, forever. As ... Read More
Economy & Business

Would a Wealth Tax Destroy Itself?

By
Neil Irwin has an interesting piece about that concept. Basically, if you confiscate people's wealth to pay for government freebies today, that wealth won't be there anymore when you want to do the same thing tomorrow. As Irwin writes, Warren's 6 percent wealth tax on billionaires would quickly eat away at ... Read More
White House

The Wrong Defense

By
President Trump’s impeachment defense isn’t working. True to his smash-mouth style, honed in years of litigation and tabloid wars in New York City, Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong, in fact that his call with Ukrainian president Zelensky was “perfect.” His most loyal allies have taken up this ... Read More