Pence Says He and Trump May Never ‘See Eye to Eye’ on Capitol Riot

Vice President Mike Pence said he and President Trump may never “see eye to eye” regarding the riot at the Capitol on January 6, during an event in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

“As I said that night, January 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States of America,” Pence told attendees at the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner for the Hillsborough County Republican Committee.

“But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled, the Capitol was secured, and that same day, we reconvened the Congress and did our duty under the Constitution and laws of the United States,” Pence continued.

The former vice president added, “You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since he left office, and I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people of the last four years.”

During the events of January 6, a mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol during the certification of the Electoral College results. Rioters were recorded chanting “Hang Mike Pence” while running through the Capitol.

Representative Jaime Beutler Herrera (R., Wash.) said that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) told her that he called Trump during the riot, and attempted to convince the president to calm his supporters.

“McCarthy…told the president that these were Trump supporters. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said: ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,'” Herrera said in a statement on January 12.

