Pence Turned Down CPAC Invite: Report

Vice President Mike Pence delivers his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican vice presidential nominee during the 2020 Republican National Convention held at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Md., August 26, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Former Vice President Mike Pence has turned down an invitation to speak at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, according to a new report.

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump is scheduled to address the conference on February 28, according to Fox News.

The event in Orlando, Florida, which begins Thursday, will mark Trump’s first major public appearance since leaving office last month.

Pence reportedly holds some “bitterness” toward the former president after a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last month as Pence presided over a joint session of Congress to certify President Biden’s Electoral College win.

Pence’s aides have said Trump’s failure to quell his supporters among the rioters was the “ultimate betrayal,” Fox News’ Chris Wallace reported earlier this month. However, former Pence chief of staff Marc Short reportedly said Friday that Pence and Trump are still in touch.

Trump’s speech will look toward the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement. It will also address President Biden’s “disastrous amnesty and border policies,” a source told Fox News.

In a statement last week, after his impeachment acquittal, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to the “Make America Great Again” movement.

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again (MAGA) has only just begun,” Trump said. “In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!”

Since leaving office, Pence has joined the Heritage Foundation as a distinguished fellow, where he will “advise Heritage experts on public policy issues,” and write a monthly column for The Daily Signal, the foundation’s media outlet.

Pence also reportedly plans to form a fundraising organization dedicated to public policy.

