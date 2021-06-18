Pence Urges Republicans to Unite against ‘Tidal Wave of Leftwing Policies’

Then-Vice President Mike Pence delivers his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican vice presidential nominee during the 2020 Republican National Convention held at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Md., August 26, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Kissimee, Fla. – Former vice president Mike Pence accused President Joe Biden’s administration of unleashing a “tidal wave of leftwing policies” that threaten to make the country less safe and less prosperous, and he urged freedom-loving patriots nationwide to stand together to stop it during a speech Friday afternoon at the Faith & Freedom Conference in Florida.

Advertisement

“The time has come for every American dedicated to faith and freedom to stand up and be heard and turn back the agenda of the radical left,” Pence said to about 2,000 conservative activists and faith leaders in attendance. “The time has come to end Democrat majorities on Capitol Hill, and the road to majority starts right here and right now.”

Pence was the last of about 15 prominent speakers on the first day of the conference, being held in Kissimmee, near Orlando. The beginning of his speech was interrupted by a heckler who loudly called the former vice president a “traitor,” presumably over his refusal in January to attempt to overturn Donald Trump’s election loss.

Pence thanked the conference attendees for their support and prayers, and called serving as Trump’s vice president “the greatest honor of my life.” He touted the Trump administration’s record of shrinking unemployment and raising incomes before the coronavirus pandemic hit. He said that under the Trump administration, they strengthened the military and helped to secure the U.S. border. They fought for pro-life policies, stood strong with Israel, and launched Operation Warp Speed, which Pence described as the greatest national mobilization since World War II and a “medical miracle.”

Advertisement

But, he said, that record is threatened by the Biden administration, which has committed to “$6 trillion in runaway spending,” proposed massive tax increases, proposed to cut military funding while at the same time providing taxpayer funding for abortion, and canceled Trump-era policies that helped to secure the southern border.

“In just 148 days the Biden and Harris administration has unleashed a tidal wave of leftwing policies that threaten to wipe out all of the progress that we’ve made for a safer, more prosperous, more secure America,” Pence said. “Democrats have been so busy unleashing their liberal agenda, sometimes I feel like the left hand doesn’t know what the far left hand is doing.”

Biden campaigned as a moderate, Pence said, but he’s governed as one of the most left-wing presidents in American history.

“I don’t believe for one moment that’s what the American people voted for in 2020,” he said.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.