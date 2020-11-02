News

Elections

Pennsylvania AG Declares ‘Trump Is Going to Lose’ If Every Vote Is Counted

By
A voter leaves the voting booth at the polling place for the New Hampshire presidential primary in Milton, N.H., February 11, 2020. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro predicted over the weekend that President Trump will lose Pennsylvania in Tuesday’s election if every vote in the battleground state is counted.

“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process,” Shapiro said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

Last week, Shapiro accused Trump of “actively trying to undermine this election” because he is unable to win Pennsylvania.

“He’s doing that because he knows that if all legal eligible votes are counted, he’s more likely than not going to come out on the losing side here in Pennsylvania,” the attorney general said.

Democrats have been successful in recent weeks in court against Republicans on Pennsylvania ballot issues. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court granted Democrats a win when it ruled that Pennsylvania election officials may count ballots postmarked on Election Day and received within three days. Last month, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that ballots from voters in the battleground state may not be rejected due to signature comparisons alone.

On Sunday after Trump threatened to sue over the three-day grace period for Pennsylvania ballots, Shapiro said that he expects to win any other legal challenges the administration launches, saying, “if your lawyers want to try us, we’d be happy to defeat you in court one more time.”

Comments

Shapiro has promised that he will make sure every ballot gets counted in the hotly contested swing state. More than 2.4 million Pennsylvanians have already voted by mail as of Tuesday.

Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes could end up deciding the presidential election. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a narrow lead over Trump in Pennsylvania at 49 points to Trump’s 45 points, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls. Both candidates are campaigning in the state on Tuesday, the last day before Election Day.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Elections

Impending Election Day

By
The last full day before Election Day, in a chaotic, calamitous year. On the menu today: Downtown stores in America’s biggest cities are boarding up their windows in expectations of Election Night violence, but one Atlantic columnist thinks the home address of the ringleader of the rioters is 1600 Pennsylvania ... Read More
Elections

Impending Election Day

By
The last full day before Election Day, in a chaotic, calamitous year. On the menu today: Downtown stores in America’s biggest cities are boarding up their windows in expectations of Election Night violence, but one Atlantic columnist thinks the home address of the ringleader of the rioters is 1600 Pennsylvania ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Tuesday

By
Donald Trump’s ignorance, laziness, malice and buffoonery have poisoned an already rancid national discourse, hobbled his associates and allies, and distracted from their accomplishments. Two, maybe three of his administration’s accomplishments strike me as unique to him. He stiffed the White House ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Tuesday

By
Donald Trump’s ignorance, laziness, malice and buffoonery have poisoned an already rancid national discourse, hobbled his associates and allies, and distracted from their accomplishments. Two, maybe three of his administration’s accomplishments strike me as unique to him. He stiffed the White House ... Read More
Elections

Biden, Never

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found  here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the ... Read More
Elections

Biden, Never

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found  here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the ... Read More
World

Why Beijing Hopes for a Biden Win

By
Elections have consequences, both domestic and foreign. There is a consensus among China observers that Beijing hopes for a Joe Biden win this November, because the last time Biden was in charge, as vice president of the United States, China completed its control of the South China Sea. The South China Sea is ... Read More
World

Why Beijing Hopes for a Biden Win

By
Elections have consequences, both domestic and foreign. There is a consensus among China observers that Beijing hopes for a Joe Biden win this November, because the last time Biden was in charge, as vice president of the United States, China completed its control of the South China Sea. The South China Sea is ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Joe Biden Owes Clarence Thomas an Apology

By
On the day Chuck Schumer was threatening Supreme Court justices in front of pack of a cheering partisans, Representative Ayanna Pressley told the same crowd, "We have two alleged sexual predators on the bench of the highest court of the land, with the power to determine our reproductive freedoms. I still believe ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Joe Biden Owes Clarence Thomas an Apology

By
On the day Chuck Schumer was threatening Supreme Court justices in front of pack of a cheering partisans, Representative Ayanna Pressley told the same crowd, "We have two alleged sexual predators on the bench of the highest court of the land, with the power to determine our reproductive freedoms. I still believe ... Read More