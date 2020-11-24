Pennsylvania Certifies Election Results for Biden

Poll workers tabulate ballots at the Allegheny County Election Warehouse in Pittsburgh, Pa., November 6, 2020. (John Altdorfer/Reuters)

Pennsylvania certified its presidential election results on Tuesday, officially naming President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the winners of the state’s 20 electoral votes, according to Governor Tom Wolf.

“Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States,” Wolf tweeted. “As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country's history. Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020

“Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country’s history,” he continued. “Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and and honorably.”

