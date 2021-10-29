Pennsylvania Dad Takes Local School Board to Task for Promoting Sexually Explicit Book

A Pennsylvania school board abruptly recessed its meeting this week after a parent presented board members with graphic illustrations of sex from a book on its resources list, and then asked board members to raise their hands if they agreed the images were pornographic.

Christopher Manos, a parent of two children in high school and middle school in the West Chester Area School District, spoke at Monday night’s school board meeting, and presented board members with three illustrations from the book Gender Queer: A Memoir. The illustrations are graphic depictions of people engaging in sex acts, completely nude in two of …