Pennsylvania University Threatens to Punish Students for Misusing Classmates’ Pronouns

Point Park University in Pennsylvania has placed students on warning, saying in an email that “action could be taken” if they do not respect their classmates’ preferred pronouns.

An email from the university’s Office of Equity and Inclusion, first obtained by Campus Reform, informed students of its anti-discrimination policies, including its “Misgendering, Pronoun Misuse, and Deadnaming Policy.”

“The Office of Equity and Inclusion would like to welcome in the 2021-2022 academic year with information on current policies that exist through our office and information regarding the Preferred Name Policy, instances of misgendering, pronoun misuse, and deadnaming (the use of a person’s legal ‘dead’ name instead of using the person’s chosen or preferred name), as well as resources on microaggressions and additional training,” the email reads.

The school’s “Preferred Name Policy” allows students and faculty to use their preferred name when a legal name is not required.

The office told students that “any individual who has been informed of another person’s gender identity, pronouns, or chosen name is expected to respect that individual.”

“While the University recognizes the aspect of intent versus impact, we must recognize that regardless of the intent, if an individual is impacted in a harmful way, action could be taken if a complaint is filed,” the email reads.

It is unclear what “action” the school intends to take against those who violate the policy.

The email also shared with students a Pronouns and Inclusive Language Guide that was created by a former student, according to the report.

The guide recommends using “gender inclusive language” to avoid causing “trans and gender non-conforming folks to feel isolated.” It suggests swapping gendered terms like “boyfriend,” “girlfriend,” “ladies and gentleman” and “he or she” to gender-neutral versions, such as “partner,” “students and guests,” and “they,” respectively.

Logan Dubil, who is a student at the university as well as a Campus Reform correspondent, told Fox News that the policy goes against many students’ beliefs, “especially conservative students.”

“Personally, I believe in the science. There are two sexes and two genders: male and female,” Dubil said. “The policies in question force me to go against my beliefs. The fact that I can be disciplined by failing to follow policies that violate my conscience is concerning.”

