Pentagon Anticipates Imminent Russian Invasion of Ukrainian Separatist Regions

BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles during drills held by Southern Military District armed forces at the Kadamovsky range in Rostov Region, Russia, January 27, 2022. (Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters)

The Pentagon is anticipating that Russia will invade the two separatist regions of Ukraine’s Donbas territory tonight, following Russian president Vladimir Putin’s recognition of their independence Monday.

Russian forces are expected to move into the two separatist territories, which call themselves the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Monday evening, Jennifer Griffin of Fox News reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since Putin’s announcement and signing ceremony, unconfirmed footage has circulated on Twitter depicting a convoy of buses entering Donetsk. It is not yet clear what is being transported across the border into Ukraine.

Putin has reportedly deployed a “peacekeeping operation” into the rebel regions since the independence declaration, Reuters reported.

The largely Russian-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk voted to separate from Ukraine in 2014 after many months of bloody fighting between Russian proxy groups and the Ukrainian military. They became self-proclaimed “People’s Republics” but were unrecognized. Putin’s move violates the 2015 Minsk agreement, which provided limited autonomy for Donetsk and Luhansk but kept them technically parts of Ukraine.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.