Pentagon Chiefs Enter Quarantine after Coronavirus Exposure

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testifies before the House Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C., July 9, 2020. (Michael Reynolds/Reuters)

Several of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, including Chairman Mark Milley, have moved to quarantine after learning that they were likely exposed to the coronavirus in recent days.

Admiral Charles Ray, vice commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Ray experienced symptoms over the weekend, and attended multiple meetings with members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in recent days, CNN reported.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all potential close contacts from these meetings are self-quarantining and have been tested this morning,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement. “No Pentagon contacts have exhibited symptoms and we have no additional positive tests to report at this time.”

Milley, who has so far tested negative, will be working from home during the upcoming days. Chief of Staff Charles Brown, head of the U.S. Air Force, will also quarantine at home.

“The Coast Guard is following established policies for COVID, per CDC guidelines, to include quarantine and contact tracing,” the Coast Guard said in a statement on Tuesday. “According to CDC guidelines, any Coast Guard personnel that were in close contact will also quarantine.”

The news comes after multiple top Republican officials have contracted coronavirus, including President Trump and Senators Mike Lee (R., Utah), Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) and Thom Tillis (R., N.C.).

