News

National Security & Defense

Pentagon Says U.S. Will Not ‘Overreact’ as North Korea Continues to Fire Missiles

By
Kim Jong-un gives field guidance to the newly-built Pyongyang City Mushroom Farm in an undated photo released by the Korean Central News Agency, January 10, 2015. (North Korea News Agency/via Reuters)

The Pentagon said Tuesday that the U.S. will not act haphazardly in response to North Korea’s spate of missile launches over the past two weeks, stressing that diplomatic channels must remain open.

“While we take these launchings seriously, we monitor them, we try to understand what they’re doing and why,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during his trip to Japan this week. “We also need to be careful not to overreact and not to get ourselves in a situation where diplomacy is closed off.”

North Korea on Tuesday fired its fourth round of missiles in two weeks, a show of force from the rogue nation as the U.S. starts two weeks of routine joint military exercises with South Korea, which began over the weekend. The latest missiles were fired from South Hwanghae Province and landed in the sea, according to South Korea.

“We’ve made some adjustments after the presidents’ meeting last year and we’re still abiding by those and, again, in order to open the door for diplomacy, but at the same time we need to maintain our readiness and making sure that we’re prepared,” Esper said of this year’s less intense version of the military exercises.

Negotiations between the U.S. and the North warmed around the time of the historic summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in summer of last year, but cooled again at their second summit in Vietnam in February, which ended abruptly.

Comments

The dictatorship said in April that it has begun testing weapons again, including a “powerful warhead.”

The Trump administration has levied crippling sanctions on North Korea in the meantime, demanding that the country retire its nuclear weapons development program in exchange for economic relief.

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

Crush This Evil

By
Yesterday, in the Texan border town of El Paso, a young white supremacist opened fire at a Walmart, killing 20 people and injuring dozens more. His intention, per a manifesto he left on the website 8chan, was to exact revenge against “the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” to forestall what he called “cultural ... Read More
Elections

The Democrats Break Left

By
The times, they are a-changin’ . . . Ah, the good ol’ days of . . . April, or so, when conservative critics of the Democratic party could still count on being lectured to about the enduring moderation of Team Blue and chastised for paying so much attention to such figures as Representative Alexandria ... Read More
Sports

U.S. Women’s Soccer Outearned the Men

By
In the aftermath of an impressive World Cup win for the U.S. Women’s Soccer team, the players and their fans grew increasingly lurid in demanding “equal pay” with the men’s team -- echoing the grievances aired in the team’s lawsuit against U.S Soccer for alleged sex discrimination. The gambit reached ... Read More
Elections

For the Democrats, It’s Winnowing Time

By
Winnow: verb. To expose (grain or other substances) to the wind or to a current of air so that the lighter particles (as chaff or other refuse matter) are separated or blown away. — Oxford English Dictionary It is time to dust off this marvelously appropriate verb for its quadrennial use to describe the ... Read More
U.S.

‘You and Your Kind’

By
Charlie, it is true that New York City has very strict gun-control laws. It adopted them in the early 20th century during a wave of anti-immigrant hysteria. From the New York Times: In 1911, the first person convicted for illegal gun possession under New York's Sullivan law was Marino Rossi, who was arrested ... Read More