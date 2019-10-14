News

Mayor Pete’s Husband to Embark on European Fundraising Tour Hosted by Elite Allies

By
Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten attend a rally in South Bend, Ind., April 14, 2019. (John Gress/Reuters)

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s husband will head out on a three-day European tour to raise money for the campaign next week, according to NBC.

Under U.S. campaign finance law, campaigns cannot raise money from foreign nationals, but can accept donations from American citizens or green-card holders abroad. Invitations reviewed by NBC are requiring potential donors to bring a copy of their passport or green card in order to be admitted.

Chasten Buttigieg plans to make stops in London, Paris, and Geneva at events hosted by Buttigieg allies, including Hollywood screenwriters, corporate executives, and former Obama administration employees.

In London, Chasten Buttigieg will attend a reception hosted by Eric Beinhocker, a professor at Oxford alumnus of consulting giant McKinsey & Company, where Pete Buttigieg also once worked. Beinhocker donated to Buttigieg’s mayoral campaign in 2010, according to records. Later that evening, Buttigieg will attend a cocktail party hosted by Dustin Lance Black, who won an Oscar for the 2008 film “Milk,” and called Buttigieg’s campaign “a message of hope” in May.

Both events are being co-hosted by Kevin MacLellan, the chairman of global distribution and international at NBCUniversal, who hosted a July fundraiser for Buttigieg at his Los Angeles home with husband Brian Curran and LGBT celebrities Ellen DeGeneres and Sean Hayes.

Chasten Buttigieg will then head to Paris for a reception and dinner with the national campaign’s investment chair, followed by a fundraiser a day later at the home of Charles Adams, former President Obama’s ambassador to Finland and a steady fundraiser for Buttigieg over the last few months.

Buttigieg’s campaign announced a third-quarter fundraising number of $19.1 million in October, good for third overall among the Democratic field, but down from the $24.8 million raised in the second quarter.

