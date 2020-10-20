Peter Strzok Hired to Teach Counterintelligence at Georgetown University

FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok testifies in Washington, D.C., July 12, 2018. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Former FBI agent Peter Strozk has been hired by Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service, where he is currently teaching a course on counterintelligence.

Strzok was one of the lead agents on the Crossfire Hurricane probe, which investigated the 2016 Trump campaign on allegations of collusion with Russian operatives. Those allegations were largely based on information from Igor Danchenko, who was revealed in late September to be a suspected Russian spy.

The FBI fired Strzok after a series of text messages between him and agency lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an extramarital affair, leaked to the press. In those messages, Strzok referred to then-candidate Trump as “a f***ing idiot” and attempted to reassure Page that Trump would not win the election, writing “No he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

Strzok has been hired by Georgetown as an adjunct professor at the foreign service school, of which Strzok is an alumnus. The former agent is teaching one course on “Counterintelligence and National Security.”

The seminar is “taught from a practitioner’s perspective,” according to the course description. “The course and graded material are designed to expose students to the type of issues and work they would be expected to perform as entry level professional employees within the U.S. intelligence community.”

Strzok sued the FBI and Justice Department in August 2019, accusing his former agency of terminating his employment under pressure from President Trump. However, the DOJ later slammed Strzok’s conduct while handling the Crossfire Hurricane probe.

“Your excessive, repeated, and politically charged text messages while you were assigned as the lead case agent on the FBI’s two biggest and most politically sensitive investigations in decades, demonstrated a gross lack of professionalism and exceptionally poor judgement,” the Justice Department stated in November 2019 . “Your misconduct has cast a pall over the FBI’s Clinton Email and Russia investigations and the work of the Special Counsel.”

