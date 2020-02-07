News

Politics & Policy

Peter Strzok’s Attorney Responds to Trump’s ‘Unhinged Attacks’

By
FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok testifies in Washington, July 12, 2018. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok’s attorney responded Friday to President Trump’s recent taunts and Strzok himself vowed to address the president’s continued claims that he and his then-mistress, FBI attorney Lisa Page, worked to undermine the Trump campaign in 2016.

“Peter Strzok, a patriotic career counterintelligence agent whose conduct in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election has been vindicated by two independent IG investigations, today found himself targeted by his President in yet another unhinged attack,” read the statement from Strzok lawyer Aitan Goelman.

“Angered by the disclosures of yet more instances of his betrayal of our national security in the service of his own political advantage, President Trump raged and threatened those public servants tasked with investigating or testifying about his serial misconduct,” Goelman continued. Strzok wrote that he would also speak out against Trump at some point in the future.

“I will have a great deal more to say about the president’s attacks on those with responsibility for holding him accountable,” Strzok wrote on Twitter.

Following his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial, Trump criticized supporters of impeachment as well as “dirty cops” and “bad people” who had played a role in the 2016 investigation into the president’s campaign over allegations of collusion with Russian assets.

Comments

“You have Lisa and Peter, the lovers, the FBI lovers,” Trump said Thursday at the White House, and referenced text messages the two had exchanged. “‘There’s no way he gets elected,’ meaning me…’I’m afraid we can’t take the risk.’ Now think of this, in other words, if I get elected, they can’t, they, two lowlifes, they can’t take the risk.”

Strzok and Page were fired by the FBI after their text messages were leaked to the public. Strzok is conducting a wrongful termination suit against the agency.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

