News

Science & Tech

Pfizer Says Coronavirus Vaccine Won’t Be Ready Ahead of Election Day

By
Sign at Pfizer headquarters in New York City,July 22, 2020. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Pfizer announced on Friday that it would not seek emergency authorization of its coronavirus vaccine before the third week of November, dashing President Trump’s hopes that a vaccine could be ready ahead of Election Day.

Pfizer, which has been ahead of other drugmakers in the race to find a vaccine, had originally said it could have proof of its candidate’s efficacy before Election Day, but in an online statement Friday the company’s chief executive, Dr. Albert Bourla, did an about-face.  

Bourla said that although Pfizer may have preliminary numbers by the end of this month showing the vaccine’s efficacy, that it would take until at least the third week of November to collect safety and manufacturing data. 

Federal health officials have said an effective vaccine would likely come by year’s end or in early 2021.

After President Trump teased the possibility of having a vaccine in early November, Bourla pushed back against accusations saying that the drugmaker’s vaccine timeline was politically motivated, according to the New York Times.

Pfizer and a handful of other vaccine companies signed a pledge last month to “stand with science” and only put forth vaccines that had been thoroughly reviewed. 

The FDA recently published new guidance on how it would evaluate a vaccine for emergency authorization. President Trump accused the agency of having a political agenda in a tweet earlier this month.

The next day, Trump posted a video saying that a vaccine should be available before the election, “but frankly, the politics gets involved.”

“They want to play their games,” he said. “It’s going to be right after the election.”

Comments

The company’s trial of 44,000 volunteers is one of four late-stage clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. The other three, for vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna, have estimated timelines similar to what health officials have predicted.

AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson’s trials have been paused over potential safety concerns.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

If the Democrats Win Everything

By
We’re weeks from Election Day. There’s still time for the polls to tighten, and the polls might just be wrong anyway. But boy, do those polls not look good right now. The most likely outcome at this point is for the Republicans to lose the presidency and the Senate, giving the Democrats control of the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

If the Democrats Win Everything

By
We’re weeks from Election Day. There’s still time for the polls to tighten, and the polls might just be wrong anyway. But boy, do those polls not look good right now. The most likely outcome at this point is for the Republicans to lose the presidency and the Senate, giving the Democrats control of the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Chasing Amy

By
This week it was A. C. B. versus I.C.P.: Insane Clown Posse. Poised, graceful, unflappable, unbeatable, Judge Amy Coney Barrett sat patiently as one idiotic question after another was flung in her general direction, each time by a Democrat convinced he or she had come up with a “Gotcha!” for the ages. Pat ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Chasing Amy

By
This week it was A. C. B. versus I.C.P.: Insane Clown Posse. Poised, graceful, unflappable, unbeatable, Judge Amy Coney Barrett sat patiently as one idiotic question after another was flung in her general direction, each time by a Democrat convinced he or she had come up with a “Gotcha!” for the ages. Pat ... Read More
Impromptus

All-time beauties, &c.

By
Cleopatra is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by reputation, by myth. Gal Gadot is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by the evidence of our own eyes. She has been tapped to play Cleopatra in a movie, naturally. Could there be a more natural hire? Yet the hire has rubbed some people the ... Read More
Impromptus

All-time beauties, &c.

By
Cleopatra is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by reputation, by myth. Gal Gadot is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by the evidence of our own eyes. She has been tapped to play Cleopatra in a movie, naturally. Could there be a more natural hire? Yet the hire has rubbed some people the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Maybe

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Maybe

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Barrett Rising

By
Judge Amy Barrett remains on track to confirmation to the Supreme Court at this writing. While Democrats have often tried to sink Republican nominees to the Court after their hearings have finished, their efforts against her have so far been half-hearted. They know they don’t have the votes to stop her, and ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Barrett Rising

By
Judge Amy Barrett remains on track to confirmation to the Supreme Court at this writing. While Democrats have often tried to sink Republican nominees to the Court after their hearings have finished, their efforts against her have so far been half-hearted. They know they don’t have the votes to stop her, and ... Read More