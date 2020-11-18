Pfizer Says COVID Vaccine 95 Percent Effective, Will Submit for Approval ‘Within Days’

A worker passes a line of freezers holding coronavirus vaccine candidate BNT162b2 at a Pfizer facility in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer/Handout via Reuters)

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Wednesday that they would submit their coronavirus vaccine candidate for regulatory approval “within days” after finding the vaccine to be 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 with no serious side effects.

A final analysis of results from their Phase 3 trial revealed the vaccine was even more effective than the 90 percent efficacy rate the companies announced last week. Among the 41,135 participants in the trial who received two doses, there has been no serious side effects with the most common reactions being fatigue and headache, which were experienced by only 3.7 percent of participants and 2 percent of participants, respectively.

