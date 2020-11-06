Philadelphia Mayor Calls on Trump to ‘Put His Big Boy Pants On’ and Concede Race

Jim Kenney greets supporters in Philadelphia, Pa., on May 19, 2015. (Mark Makela/Reuters)

The mayor of Philadelphia on Friday said that President Trump had “lost” the election and that he needed to “put his big boy pants on” and concede.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s comments come as a number of votes are yet to be counted in key battleground states including his own state of Pennsylvania, as well as Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, though Biden has leads in all but North Carolina.

“He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost, and he needs to congratulate the winner,” Kenney said in a press conference.

Biden currently leads Trump in electoral votes 264-to-214, according to projections by the Associated Press. Biden needs just one of the remaining states to reach the threshold of 270 electoral votes needed to claim victory.

In Pennsylvania, Biden held 3,310,574 votes to Trump’s 3,297,096 with 98 percent of ballots reported as of Friday morning, according to the Associated Press. Around 112,000 mail-in ballots remain to be counted, according to the state’s elections website.

About 35,000 ballots from Democrat-leaning Allegheny County are set to be reviewed by 5 p.m. on Friday. Roughly 29,000 of those ballots have been set aside for review by federal court order.

Meanwhile, another 6,800 ballots will be reviewed for possible issues including damage or lack of secrecy envelopes.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that there has been widespread voter fraud in a number of states through mail-in ballots, after an unprecedented number of voters took advantage of mail voting to avoid polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in a number of states and has said it plans to demand a recount in Wisconsin, while Georgia’s secretary of state has said election officials there would conduct a recount due to the razor-thin margin by which Biden currently leads.

“Out of approximately five million votes cast, we’ll have a margin of a few thousand,” Raffensperger, a Republican, told reporters at a Friday press conference.

