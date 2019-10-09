Planned Parenthood Announces $45 Million Battleground State Ad Campaign to Stop Trump, Flip Senate

Healthcare activists with Planned Parenthood protest in Washington, D.C., June 28, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Planned Parenthood announced on Wednesday the launch of a $45 million ad campaign targeting key battleground states in the fight to defeat Trump and reclaim a majority in the Senate.

The organization’s super PAC said the campaign will include advertisements in the mail, television, radio, and digital media, as well as grassroots initiatives.

The campaign will be especially focused in Arizona, Colorado, and North Carolina, where Republican senators are up for election in 2020. Those races could decide which party holds a majority in the Senate.

Executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes Kelley Robinson said in a statement that “Next November, our very rights and freedoms will be on the ballot.”

The campaign will also target voters in states crucial to President Trump’s reelection, including Wisconsin, Michigan, and Florida.

Planned Parenthood has faced several setbacks over the past year. The organization left the federal family planning program in August, due to Trump’s decision to enforce a ban on abortion referrals.

Several states have also taken steps to curtail access to abortion providers, most notably Alabama, which outlawed almost all instances of abortion earlier this year. Successive rollbacks of abortion access led the organization to declare a “state of emergency.”

On Friday, the Supreme Court announced it would hear arguments in the case of a Louisiana law that requires the clinician who performs an abortion to have admitting privileges to a hospital within thirty minutes of the clinic.

The Court struck down a similar law in Texas the previous year. However, the recent addition of conservative justice Brett Kavanaugh has tipped the ideological makeup of the bench toward a more conservative stance, fueling speculation that the Court may uphold the law in this instance.