Planned Parenthood Doxxes Texas Pro-Life Group Leader

A senior staffer at a Texas pro-life organization has been bombarded with threats after Planned Parenthood divulged their personal information in legal filings, in possible violation of state law.

The Texas Right to Life employee’s home address was circulated widely online after Planned Parenthood listed it on a recent lawsuit filed against the pro-life group. A link to the lawsuit, which included the staffer’s name and home address, was initially included in a September 2 press release announcing the legal action, but the link was eventually taken down sometime after September 9th after the pro-life group’s attorneys raised the issue in …