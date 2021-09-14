News

NR PLUS Health Care

Planned Parenthood Doxxes Texas Pro-Life Group Leader

By
Former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis attends a Planned Parenthood rally outside the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, April 5, 2017. (Ilana Panich-Linsman/Reuters)

A senior staffer at a Texas pro-life organization has been bombarded with threats after Planned Parenthood divulged their personal information in legal filings, in possible violation of state law.

The Texas Right to Life employee’s home address was circulated widely online after Planned Parenthood listed it on a recent lawsuit filed against the pro-life group. A link to the lawsuit, which included the staffer’s name and home address, was initially included in a September 2 press release announcing the legal action, but the link was eventually taken down sometime after September 9th after the pro-life group’s attorneys raised the issue in

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest