Planned Parenthood to Educate Audiences about Abortion Bans at A-List Concerts

American singer Billie Eilish performs during the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, June 30, 2019. (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

Planned Parenthood has joined forces with over a hundred music stars to promote the organization’s new campaign, “Bans Off My Body.”

The nation’s largest abortion provider has recruited at least 136 pop stars and bands to urge their fans to support the campaign, including Ariana Grande, The 1975, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Macklemore, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, John Legend, Halsey, G-Eazy, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Ingrid Michaelson, Daya, Sara Bareilles, Third Eye Blind, and Troye Sivan.

As part of the campaign, the organization, which receives $500 million annually from the federal government, will educate concertgoers about the recent wave of hard-line abortion restrictions sweeping the country on the state level. It hopes to get half a million signatures for a petition protesting the bans by January 22, the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Some of the artists are already known for their support for abortion rights and Planned Parenthood in particular. Earlier this summer, Grande donated $250,000 to the organization from one of her concerts in Georgia, which recently passed a law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

“Artists can highlight how out-of-touch some of our politicians are in this space,” said Planned Parenthood acting president Alexis McGill Johnson. “They can hold up a mirror and say, [to quote] Marvin Gaye, ‘What’s going on?’”

“I’m proud to be standing up for Planned Parenthood as they fight for fair and equal access to reproductive rights,” Eilish said in a statement. “We cannot live freely and move fully in the world when our basic right to access the reproductive health care we need is under attack. Every person deserves the right to control their body, their life and their future.”