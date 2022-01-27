Pod Save America Hosts Laugh Along as Obama Alum Calls Kyrsten Sinema a ‘C***’

Senator Kyrsten Sinema speaks on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, D.C., November 15, 2021. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

A recent episode of the popular progressive Pod Save America podcast included a profane rant against Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema in which Alyssa Mastromonaco, deputy chief of staff in Barack Obama’s White House, said of Sinema,”I think she’s a c***.”

“Do we have to beep that?” asked a laughing Dan Pfieffer, a former senior advisor to Obama and host of the show.

“No, because I’m a woman,” Mastromonaco assured him.

“It was so many layers of a**holeness, like you know that she played a combative video game before she went down to the Senate floor, and was like, ‘You are a maverick. You are a maverick!’ And b***, you’re not a maverick. OK? No. You’re trash,” continued Mastormonaco.

In particular, Mastromonaco was incensed that Sinema made reference to the “disease of division” while speaking in favor of keeping the legislative filibuster shortly before President Joe Biden arrived on Capitol Hill for negotiations. “It’s the s***tiest, grossest, most disrespectful thing she could’ve done,” asserted the former Obama aide before launching into the name-calling portion of the segment.

BREAKING: Apparently the Obama Bros at @PodSaveAmerica think it’s appropriate to call sitting U.S Senator Kyrsten Sinema a c*nt. So much for “civility” and supporting women. pic.twitter.com/vW3eTjj4wT — The Ann and Phelim Scoop 🎙 (@AP_Scoop) January 26, 2022

The hosts have often scoffed at the idea of civility’s importance in politics, calling it the responsibility of Republicans to bring it back. Jon Favreau, another laughing host and ex-Obama aide tweeted the following during the 2020 vice-presidential debate.

A fun trick is to scroll through Donald Trump’s Twitter feed while listening to this last Mike Pence answer on civility. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 8, 2020

Mastromonaco also hosts “Hysteria,” another property of Crooked Media, the company that publishes Pod Save America.

Sinema was repeatedly harassed by progressive activists in the fall over her opposition to President Biden’s spending agenda. On one occasion activists followed her into a public bathroom and filmed her while her berating her through the stall door.

