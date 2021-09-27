Police Academies Face Recruiting Drought after Year of Relentless Cop Demonization

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B ack in May, the leaders of the policing college in Alexandria, Minn., held a special luncheon for their students. A local business paid to cater it. Two members of the state legislature with law-enforcement backgrounds showed up to talk to the prospective officers.

The luncheon was a first for the school, which has been training Minnesota law-enforcement officers since the mid 1960s and is now one of the largest police-training centers in the state.

The purpose of the lunch was to thank the new graduates of the two-year program, and to encourage first-year students to come back and finish their degree, said …