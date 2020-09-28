News

Politics & Policy

Police Arrest Former Trump Campaign Chief Brad Parscale after Apparent Suicide Attempt

By
Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale addresses the crowd before President Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Manchester, N.H., August 15, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Police arrested Brad Parscale, President Trump’s former campaign manager, on Sunday at his home in Fort Lauderdale after his wife called authorities and said she was afraid he was suicidal and had seen him load a gun.

The former campaign chief’s wife, Candice Parscale, called police Sunday afternoon after having “a verbal altercation” with her husband, she told Fort Lauderdale police according to a police report on the incident. She fled the residence after seeing Parscale load a firearm and afterwards heard a “loud bang,” she told police.

“Candace stated that they realized that Bradley did not shoot himself when they heard Bradley ranting and pacing around the residence and the dog barking franticly,” the police report stated. “However they were concerned that Bradley might still try to shoot himself, due to him being in possession of several firearms and refusing to vacate the residence.”

At the request of police, Parscale, 44, came out of his home shirtless and holding a beer can and was tackled to ground by officers. Police reported that he smelled of alcohol during the altercation.

He was hospitalized under state rules governing involuntary mental illness commitment and taken to Broward Health Medical Center Sunday.

“Listen, I’m not trying to kill myself. She’s lying,” Parscale can be heard saying in police body cam footage of his arrest. Moments later, he is heard telling police, “I didn’t do anything!”

Officers also reported that they noticed bruises on Candice Parscale’s arms, which she had received “a few days ago during a physical altercation with Bradley, which she did not report,” the police report said.

Police confiscated 10 firearms, including several handguns, two shotguns, and two rifles from Parscale’s residence after his arrest.

Parscale was Trump’s campaign chief for his 2020 reelection campaign until July.

Comments

The Trump campaign said in a statement that Parscale is a “member of our family and we all love him.”

“We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible,” Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said. “The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS U.S.

BLM Becomes the PLO

By
I am inclined to think that the Palestinians have some legitimate beefs, historically speaking. I just don’t care very much. You blow up children in pizza shops, and your priorities go right to the bottom of my global humanitarian to-do list. Palestinians want a state? I wouldn’t lend Mahmoud Abbas a cup ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

BLM Becomes the PLO

By
I am inclined to think that the Palestinians have some legitimate beefs, historically speaking. I just don’t care very much. You blow up children in pizza shops, and your priorities go right to the bottom of my global humanitarian to-do list. Palestinians want a state? I wouldn’t lend Mahmoud Abbas a cup ... Read More
Law & the Courts

On Judge Barrett, Let’s Tell the Truth

By
Once when I was a kid, my dad held up three fingers and asked, “Does this two look like a three?” Little did I know that this attempted sleight of hand would become a regular feature of the process for appointing federal judges. Watch for it in the days ahead as the Senate considers President Donald Trump’s ... Read More
Law & the Courts

On Judge Barrett, Let’s Tell the Truth

By
Once when I was a kid, my dad held up three fingers and asked, “Does this two look like a three?” Little did I know that this attempted sleight of hand would become a regular feature of the process for appointing federal judges. Watch for it in the days ahead as the Senate considers President Donald Trump’s ... Read More
Elections

‘Sorry, Charlie’

By
If it is true that rioters are using cans of tuna as weapons, I hope one of them had the wit to pick up a tin, pull down his mask a bit, smirk at the goon next to him and shout, “Sorry, Charlie!” before launching. It would almost be worth it. The president says that the ballistic advantage of a tuna can is ... Read More
Elections

‘Sorry, Charlie’

By
If it is true that rioters are using cans of tuna as weapons, I hope one of them had the wit to pick up a tin, pull down his mask a bit, smirk at the goon next to him and shout, “Sorry, Charlie!” before launching. It would almost be worth it. The president says that the ballistic advantage of a tuna can is ... Read More
World

War in the Desert, 21st-Century Style

By
The explosive sound of an Israeli Merkava IV tank firing reverberated from behind a hillside, a cloud of dust marking where the shell had been fired from. The shell flew across a field of shrubs and landed in the distance. Then another tank targeted the same location. The symphony of firing continued for ten ... Read More
World

War in the Desert, 21st-Century Style

By
The explosive sound of an Israeli Merkava IV tank firing reverberated from behind a hillside, a cloud of dust marking where the shell had been fired from. The shell flew across a field of shrubs and landed in the distance. Then another tank targeted the same location. The symphony of firing continued for ten ... Read More
Religion

Where Is the McCarrick report?

By
Why are we still waiting for the McCarrick report? Two years ago, after long overdue revelations that former Cardinal Archbishop of Washington, D.C., Theodore McCarrick, was a notorious sex-pest and perhaps a criminal pederast, he was stripped of his title as a cardinal of the Church. But the fact that someone ... Read More
Religion

Where Is the McCarrick report?

By
Why are we still waiting for the McCarrick report? Two years ago, after long overdue revelations that former Cardinal Archbishop of Washington, D.C., Theodore McCarrick, was a notorious sex-pest and perhaps a criminal pederast, he was stripped of his title as a cardinal of the Church. But the fact that someone ... Read More