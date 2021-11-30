News

Police Only Concluded Jussie Smollett Attack was Staged after In-Depth Investigation, Lead Detective Testifies

Jussie Smollett arrives at court on the first full day of his trial for six counts of disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to police, in Chicago, Ill., November 30, 2021. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters)

Chicago, Ill. — Chicago police spent more than 3,000 hours investigating the alleged racist and homophobic attack against former Empire star Jussie Smollett in 2019, collected and reviewed more than 1,500 hours of surveillance footage, and worked long days for over a week in sub-zero temperatures, lead detective Michael Theis testified on Tuesday morning.

Theis was the prosecution’s first witness in the criminal case of an alleged fake hate crime against Smollett. The 39-year-old actor and singer claimed that just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2019, he was pummeled by two men who doused him in bleach, used racist and

