Police Photos Show Crystal Meth in Hotel Room Where Andrew Gillum Was Found

By
Democratic Florida gubernatorial nominee and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum concedes the race to Rep. Ron DeSantis in Tallahassee, Fla., November 6, 2018. (Colin Hackley/REUTERS)

New photos from the Miami Beach Police Department confirm the presence of crystal meth in the hotel room where former Democratic candidate for Florida governor Andrew Gillum was found after a suspected overdose incident in March.

Crystal meth found inside a hotel room with Andrew Gillum on March 13, Photo provided by the Miami Beach Police Department

Early in the morning on March 13, Miami Beach Fire Rescue were called to the hotel room by an associate of Gillum’s who found the former Tallahassee mayor and another man in the room in an intoxicated condition. The man told police that he suspected Gillum and the other man to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

“Gillum was unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state,” the police report stated, but was found to be in stable condition when authorities returned for a checkup later. Fire rescue crews treated the second man, Travis Dyson, for a suspected overdose, and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Gillum was not arrested and was allowed to return home.

According to local reports, Dyson said he was a “pornstar performer” and solicited business as a gay male escort.

Photo taken of the hotel room searched by police on March 13, 2020. Photo provided by the Miami Beach Police Department (Miami Beach Police Department)

Police confirmed they found three small clear plastic bags of crystal meth lying in plain sight on the bed and floor. Other prescription drugs are also visible in the police photos, including Citalopram, Gabapentin, Xanax, and a vial containing a mixture of papaverine, phentolamine, and alprostadil, a combination used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Pills found in the hotel room searched by police on March 13, 2020. Photo provided by the Miami Beach Police Department

The former Tallahassee mayor, who in 2018 narrowly lost Florida’s gubernatorial race, apologized in a statement, saying he was in town for a wedding and had too much to drink but denied he has ever used crystal meth. Asked about Gillum’s explanation, Dyson said Gillum did not mention a wedding to him. Friends of Gillum said he was expected to officiate at a wedding but did not show up.

Later, Gillum, who is married with three children, announced he would seek rehab treatment for alcohol abuse. He has also taken a leave of absence from CNN, where he serves as an on-air political commentator.

“After conversation with my family and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance, and enter a rehabilitation facility at this time,” he said. “This has been a wake-up call for me.”

