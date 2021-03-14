Police, Rioters Clash in West Coast Cities on Anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s Death

News

Federal law enforcement officers stand guard outside the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 29, 2020. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

Police clashed with rioters in Seattle and Los Angeles on Saturday night during demonstrations marking the one-year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, an African-American resident of Louisville, Ky., in a police shooting.

Seattle police made a number of arrests during the clashes, as seen in footage captured by the Daily Caller. The police said 13 people were arrested on Saturday.

Rioters also vandalized businesses including a Starbucks, smashing the store’s windows.

Rioters also clashed with police in Los Angeles. Two rioters jumped on to a police car, with one remaining on the hood as the car drove off, in footage shared by journalist Andy Ngo.

Los Angeles rioters also vandalized businesses overnight. The riot was backed in part by the Youth Liberation Front, a group that expressed support for riots in the summer of 2020 via its social media posts, Ngo claimed.

Meanwhile in Portland, Ore., some demonstrators attempted to tear down plywood boards erected outside the federal courthouse in the city. However, some protesters at the vigil for Taylor condemned violent conduct and called on rioters to go home, the local CBS affiliate reported.

Demonstrations marking the anniversary of Taylor’s death occurred in other cities without reports of violence. Taylor, an emergency-room technician, was shot by Louisville police officers at her apartment during a botched drug raid.

Police said that they identified themselves before entering the apartment, however Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker claimed that he didn’t hear the police before they knocked down the apartment door. Believing there was an intruder, Walker, a licensed gun owner, opened fire on police, who returned fire and shot Taylor.

Taylor’s mother and other family members participated in a march in Louisville on Saturday commemorating her death. The march was peaceful.

“Breonna Taylor’s death was a tragedy, a blow to her family, her community, and America,” President Biden wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “As we continue to mourn her, we must press ahead to pass meaningful police reform in Congress. I remain committed to signing a landmark reform bill into law.”

