Poll: 38 Percent of Democrats Say American Dream Is Unattainable for Them

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

38 percent of Democrats say they do not believe they will achieve the American dream in their lifetimes, compared to just 11 percent of Republicans, according to a new Gallup poll.

Two-thirds of independents said they see the dream as attainable, compared to 31 percent who said they do not. Overall, about 70 percent of Americans feel that American dream could be grasped, the poll reported, while 29 percent disagree.

The 38 percent of Democrats who said they did not believe they could achieve the American dream represented a sharp increase from a decade ago, when 29 percent of Democrats said the same. President Trump has described the Republican party as “the party of the American Dream,” perhaps contributing to the increasing partisan split on the matter.

“The American dream is back,” the president said after taking office in 2017. “We’re going to create an environment for small business like we haven’t had in many, many decades.”