Poll: 62 Percent Disapprove of Trump’s Performance as President

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., July 26, 2019. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

About 62 percent of U.S. adults disapprove of President Trump’s job performance compared to just 36 percent who approve, according to an Associated Press–NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Thursday.

Majorities of respondents disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration, health care, foreign policy, guns, and the economy.

By a 51–46 margin, respondents disapproved of Trump’s handling of the economy. This is a 5 point drop from the same time last year, when the economy was expanding at a greater rate. A growing number of economists expect the U.S. to be hit by a recession next year as the global economy slows and President Trump’s trade war with China continues.

By a 61–36 margin, respondents also disapproved of Trump’s handling of gun policy, on which he has vacillated in the wake of two recent mass shootings.

Around eight in ten Republicans still approve of the president’s performance in general, however.

Trump’s approval numbers are lower than former president Barack Obama’s around the same stage of his presidency, when Obama hovered around 40 percent or higher. Trump has managed to stay consistently between 32 and 42 percent job approval since his election.

The poll surveyed 1,058 U.S. adults from August 15 to 19 with a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.