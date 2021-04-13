POLL: Americans Rank D.C. Worst Place in the U.S.

The Washington Monument seen through cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., March 27, 2019. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Americans ranked Washington, D.C., as the worst place in the U.S. in a series of head-to-head matchups between all 50 states and the district conducted by YouGov.

The ranking was based on the locales’ “win percentage” — how often that state won the matchup when it was one of the two states shown. Washington, D.C. ranked dead last, with a win percentage of just 35 percent.

YouGov suggests that Americans “might be rejecting the political divisiveness it stands for—or could be protesting that it is, in fairness, not a state (despite efforts to change that).”

The ranking comes as lawmakers and D.C. residents have spent months fighting for a loosening of the increased security measures that have been in place in the district since the January 6 Capitol riots.

Meanwhile, Hawaii ranked number one after winning 69 percent of its matchups. Colorado (65 percent), Virginia (64 percent), Nevada (61 percent) and North Carolina (61 percent) rounded out the top five.

Most of the bottom ten states are located in the South or the Midwest, aside from New Jersey, which won just 39 percent of its matchups. Others in the bottom included Alabama (38 percent), Mississippi (38 percent), Arkansas (39 percent), Iowa (39 percent), Indiana (40 percent), South Dakota (40 percent), Missouri (42 percent) and Kansas (42 percent).

Americans selected their home state 77 percent of the time it was shown and their current state of residence 79 percent of the time, according to YouGov.

