Poll: Biden Firmly Ahead in Six Battleground States Trump Won in 2016

By
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at a community center in Darby, Pa., June 17, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Former vice president Joe Biden is leading President Trump by at least six points in six battleground states that Trump won in 2016, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Thursday.

Across Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina, Biden leads Trump by an average of nine points. The former vice president leads Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania by double-digit margins of 11, 11, and 10 points respectively. Florida is currently the closest race, with Biden leading by six points, while his leads in Arizona and North Carolina are seven and nine points, respectively.

A majority of voters disapproved of the president’s performance, 54-42, especially when asked about race relations and the George Floyd protests, where Trump received approval ratings of 34 and 31 percent, respectively. But a majority of voters — 56 percent — approve of Trump’s handing of the economy, and said that Trump was better on the issue than Biden by 16 points, 55 to 39 percent. Voters also trust Trump on China more than Biden, 49 to 43.

Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, and his insistence on opening the country up, seems to have impacted his ratings among voters. The data showed voters wanted the federal government to prioritize limiting the spread of the pandemic over opening up the economy by a 20-point margin, 55-to-35 percent.

The numbers also showed Trump’s support among whites without college degrees, his core demographic in 2016, has fallen by eight points since the same poll last October, which showed a neck-and-neck race. Biden’s support among young voters has also surged in the same timeframe, gaining 21 points to cement his lead of plus-38, while voters 65 and older back Biden by six points, despite going to Trump in 2016 by double digits.

Despite the mass protests, Biden’s gains among minority voters are virtually unchanged, with leads among black and Hispanic voters increasing by only two and one points since October, respectively.

NR PLUS PC Culture

Ricky Gervais vs. Woke Comedy ‘Dogma’

By
Ricky Gervais finds it baffling that mentioning freedom of speech increasingly gets you branded as right-wing. Gervais isn’t on the right. He’s a good old social-democratic progressive Trump hater. But he thinks comedians should be able to joke about anything. Ten minutes ago, this wasn’t controversial. ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Triumph of the Country Mouse

By
In Aesop’s Fables and Horace’s Satires a common classical allegory is variously retold about the country mouse and his sophisticated urban cousin. The city-slicker mouse first visits his rustic cousin’s simple rural hole and is quickly bored and unimpressed by both the calm and the simple fare. When ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Updating My Priors

By
One of the reasons I declined to support Trump’s election in 2016 was my belief that he didn’t keep his promises. Even where he promised an injection of nationalist views I found welcome, I didn’t trust him. Two years ago, I took stock of my predictions. As predicted, Trump wasn’t on track to build his ... Read More
History

Leave the Emancipation Memorial Alone

By
In a quiet, tree-lined area about a mile from the U.S. Capitol building, a statue has stood since 1876. Unveiled eleven years after Abraham Lincoln's death, it depicts the 16th president holding the Emancipation Proclamation as a freed slave kneels below, his bonds being severed. Congress originally named the ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The White-Guilt Cult

By
Cary, n.c., June 7. Amidst nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, a black man and woman are seated on a park bench while a white woman wearing a sweatshirt that reads “LOVE” takes to her megaphone. “We repent on behalf of, uh, Caucasian people,” she says. A small crowd of white people comes to kneel ... Read More
Media

How the Media Undermine Their Credibility

By
The news media are supposed to be the fourth estate. When those in government behave incompetently, allow themselves to be corrupted, abuse human rights, or otherwise disgrace their office, we expect the media to be a force for accountability, and to expose these betrayals of our trust with precision, clarity, ... Read More
