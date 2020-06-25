Poll: Biden Firmly Ahead in Six Battleground States Trump Won in 2016

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at a community center in Darby, Pa., June 17, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Former vice president Joe Biden is leading President Trump by at least six points in six battleground states that Trump won in 2016, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Thursday.

Across Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina, Biden leads Trump by an average of nine points. The former vice president leads Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania by double-digit margins of 11, 11, and 10 points respectively. Florida is currently the closest race, with Biden leading by six points, while his leads in Arizona and North Carolina are seven and nine points, respectively.

A majority of voters disapproved of the president’s performance, 54-42, especially when asked about race relations and the George Floyd protests, where Trump received approval ratings of 34 and 31 percent, respectively. But a majority of voters — 56 percent — approve of Trump’s handing of the economy, and said that Trump was better on the issue than Biden by 16 points, 55 to 39 percent. Voters also trust Trump on China more than Biden, 49 to 43.

Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, and his insistence on opening the country up, seems to have impacted his ratings among voters. The data showed voters wanted the federal government to prioritize limiting the spread of the pandemic over opening up the economy by a 20-point margin, 55-to-35 percent.

The numbers also showed Trump’s support among whites without college degrees, his core demographic in 2016, has fallen by eight points since the same poll last October, which showed a neck-and-neck race. Biden’s support among young voters has also surged in the same timeframe, gaining 21 points to cement his lead of plus-38, while voters 65 and older back Biden by six points, despite going to Trump in 2016 by double digits.

Despite the mass protests, Biden’s gains among minority voters are virtually unchanged, with leads among black and Hispanic voters increasing by only two and one points since October, respectively.

