Poll: Biden Lags Hillary’s 2016 Numbers among Young Black Voters

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Flint, Michigan, March 9, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Just over half of black registered voters ages 18 to 29 say they have a favorable opinion of former vice president Joe Biden, according to new data from the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape project, which has conducted weekly surveys of thousands of potential voters for nearly a year.

Data collected from April 2 to May 13 shows that only 57 percent of young black voters have a favorable opinion of Biden, compared to 21 percent for President Trump. Among older African Americans, the divide widens considerably, as 88 percent of black seniors say they view the former vice president favorably, compared to just nine percent for Trump.

Biden’s numbers among young black voters trail Hillary Clinton’s polling from 2016. While 68 percent of black voters ages 18 to 29 say they intend to vote for Biden, 85 percent of the same demographic reported voting for Clinton in 2016. For 2020, 13 percent of young African Americans say they will vote for Trump, while 18 percent are still unsure.

The numbers do not capture the impact of Biden’s “you ain’t black” comment from an interview last week. After tough questioning from radio DJ Charlamagne tha God, Biden retorted that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” He later apologized for the racially insensitive remarks, saying he should not have been “so cavalier.”

In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Tuesday, Biden said that Charlamagne had been a “wise guy” for pressing him on his record with African Americans.

“I was smiling when he asked me the question. I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy with him. He was being a wise guy, and I responded in kind. I shouldn’t have done that. It was a mistake,” Biden stated.

Economy & Business

Boiling Over

By
Andrew Ross Sorkin’s frustration over having missed so much of the post-COVID realities in markets and economic life boiled over this morning in one of the more outrageous outbursts I have ever witnessed on financial media. Perhaps this outburst was rivaled only by his behavior during the March COVID market ... Read More
NR PLUS Music

How a U2 Anthem Defined Generation X

By
In Cameron Crowe’s Say Anything... (1989), Lloyd Dobler sketches out a stumbling, uncertain-but-nevertheless-determined path for his and my generation: “I don't want to sell anything, buy anything, or process anything as a career. I don't want to sell anything bought or processed, or buy anything sold or ... Read More
Sports

Welcome Back, NHL*

By
It looks like the National Hockey League will be the first professional sports league to officially return to action -- with 24 teams, rather than the usual 16 -- competing for the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs by early July. As I understand it, the players will undergo coronavirus testing, and then gradually ... Read More
White House

The Folly of Twitter’s Fact-Check Policy

By
No American, not even the president, has an inherent right to a social-media account. Tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter are free to ban any user they see fit. They’re free to fact-check anyone they want, to create a framework of acceptable speech, and to enforce their policies either consistently or ... Read More
