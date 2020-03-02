Poll: Biden Surges after South Carolina Win, Trails Sanders by Three Points ahead of Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden at the Democratic primary debate in Charleston, S.C., February 25, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Former vice president Joe Biden rose seven points in a new national poll released Monday after a major victory in the South Carolina primary, cutting Senator Bernie Sanders’s (I., Vt.) lead to just three points ahead of a crucial Super Tuesday test.

A Morning Consult poll of Democratic primary voters conducted Sunday found that 26 percent of voters nationwide would pick Biden if their Democratic primary or caucus were held today, an uptick of seven points compared to pre-South Carolina polling. Sanders’s support ticked down three points to 29 percent, while former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg remained in third place with 17 percent.

Advertisement

Biden was also considered the most electable candidate among the voters surveyed, with 33 percent saying he was the best option to take on President Trump. The former vice president also gained nine points among Hispanic voters, while he tied with Sanders for the strongest support among African Americans, after winning nearly 50 percent of the overall South Carolina vote and over 60 percent of the sizable black electorate.

Among the 14 Super Tuesday states, Biden gained seven points to reach 24 percent, but still trailed Sanders by nine points in a crucial primary day with large numbers of delegates up for grabs.

The poll also finds that 30 percent of former South Bend Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg’s supporters plan say Biden is their second choice, with Buttigieg suspending his campaign Sunday. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.), who came in sixth in the poll with three percent of post-South Carolina support, is dropping out as well and plans to endorse Biden, per multiple reports.