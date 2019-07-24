Poll: Democrats Increasingly Think DOJ Meddled in Mueller Probe

Robert Mueller during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2013. (Larry Downing/Reuters File Photo)

Democrats have become increasingly suspicious that the special counsel’s investigation into Russia’s influence on the 2016 election was seriously hampered by the Trump administration’s Justice Department since the final report on the probe was released in April, according to a new poll.

Overall, about 37 percent of voters said they have confidence that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe was conducted “very fairly” or “somewhat fairly,” while 42 said the investigation was conducted “not too fairly” or “not fairly at all,” according to the most recent Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Those numbers reflect more suspicion about the probe than in April when Mueller’s final report was first released to lawmakers and the public. At that point, 46 percent of voters considered the investigation fair, while 29 percent thought it had been carried out unfairly.

Since then the number of Democratic voters who think the investigation was compromised spiked 15 percentage points, while the number who think the probe was conducted fairly sank 9 points. Republicans have also grown slightly more skeptical of the investigation, 6 percent more saying they have less faith in it now.

The poll also found that voters are split on whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russians during the 2016 election, 42 percent saying the campaign did collude and 41 percent disagreeing. A large majority of Democrats, 72 percent, said they think the campaign did indeed engage in collusion.

Mueller is set to testify on the investigation and his report before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees Wednesday morning.

The poll surveyed 1992 voters between July 19 and 21.