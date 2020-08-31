News

Elections

POLL: Biden Leads Trump Among Active Duty Troops

By
U.S. soldiers attend welcoming ceremony for NATO troops near Orzysz, Poland, in 2017. (Kacper Pempel/Reuters)

A recent Military Times poll shows President Trump losing support among active-duty service members, trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by nearly 4 percentage points.

About 41 percent of active-duty troops expressed support for the former vice president while 37 percent said they supported Trump, according to the poll conducted in partnership with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University.

In contrast, an October 2016 poll showed Trump leading then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by roughly 20 points among military voters.

The recent poll also showed Trump’s approval rating has dropped among active service members since 2016: About 38 percent had a favorable viewing of the president in the poll conducted from July 27 to Aug. 10, compared to 46.1 percent in a 2016 poll. 

Roughly 50 percent of respondents held an unfavorable view of the president in the most recent poll taken ahead of the Republican National Convention.

Trump has long claimed he is popular among military members as a result of big defense budget increases and promises to drawn down troops from overseas conflict zones. 

“It’s fair to say that Trump is not as popular as Republican nominees have been in the past among this group,” former George W. Bush White House adviser Peter Feaver told the Military Times.

Comments

“The bottom line is that in 2020, Trump can’t be claiming to have overwhelming support in the military,” said Feaver, who is now a political science professor at Duke University. 

The poll is based on online responses from 1,018 active-duty troops chosen from Military Times subscribers and has a margin of error of less than 2 percentage points.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Culture

John Muir Is Canceled. Who’s Next?

By
The cancel culture has now reached into every nook and cranny of life. Eskimo Pie, the chocolate-covered ice-cream treat that has been around for a century, will be renamed after critics said the name was insensitive. What’s next? We have a partial answer. Last week, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of ... Read More
Culture

John Muir Is Canceled. Who’s Next?

By
The cancel culture has now reached into every nook and cranny of life. Eskimo Pie, the chocolate-covered ice-cream treat that has been around for a century, will be renamed after critics said the name was insensitive. What’s next? We have a partial answer. Last week, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Dangers for Democrats

By
Call me crazy, but I don’t think Joe Biden’s best response to the news of a leftist protestor shooting a peaceful Donald Trump supporter in the head execution-style is to run in front of the cameras and say, “This is Donald Trump’s America.” Or repeating the close of his news release the other day, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Dangers for Democrats

By
Call me crazy, but I don’t think Joe Biden’s best response to the news of a leftist protestor shooting a peaceful Donald Trump supporter in the head execution-style is to run in front of the cameras and say, “This is Donald Trump’s America.” Or repeating the close of his news release the other day, ... Read More
U.S.

No One Wants to Solve Real Problems

By
On the menu today: pouring cold water on the notion that any figure or faction is going to benefit from riots in the streets of American cities, figuring out what to conclude from those reports of a few cases of coronavirus reinfection around the globe, and why new data about the importance of “comorbidities” ... Read More
U.S.

No One Wants to Solve Real Problems

By
On the menu today: pouring cold water on the notion that any figure or faction is going to benefit from riots in the streets of American cities, figuring out what to conclude from those reports of a few cases of coronavirus reinfection around the globe, and why new data about the importance of “comorbidities” ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More