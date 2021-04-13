Poll: Lara Trump Is GOP Frontrunner in North Carolina Senate Race

Lara Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas, October 22, 2018. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Trump, has a double-digit lead among potential GOP candidates to replace retiring Senator Richard Burr (R., N.C.) in the Senate next year, though she has not yet indicated whether she plans to run.

She came out on top in an eight-way primary contest, receiving support from 32.4 percent of respondents in a survey conducted by the GOP polling firm Cygnal, according to The Hill.

North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson came in second, with 20.1 percent, followed by former Governor Pat McCrory and former Lt. Governor Dan Forest, who received 14.2 percent and 12.7 percent, respectively.

The only candidate to have formally announced a bid for Burr’s seat, former Representative Mark Walker (R., N.C.), finished fifth with 3 percent.

Trump, who served as a top surrogate and adviser to her father-in-law, also scored the highest net favorability rating, at 66.6 percent.

She is a North Carolina native, though she has not lived in the state in years.

The poll shows strong support for former President Trump in the state, with 86 percent of respondents saying they hold a favorable view of the 45th president, including 68.8 percent who reported a “very favorable” opinion of him.

Eighty-three percent of GOP voters said they want Republican candidates to show loyalty to the former president. Meanwhile, 54.7 percent consider themselves to be more a supporter of former President Trump than the Republican Party.

However, just 34 percent said they believe Lara Trump is the Republican most capable of winning the 2022 general election. Twenty percent said the same of Robinson and 15 percent named McCrory as most capable.

The Senate race in North Carolina is expected to be one of the most competitive and expensive of the 2022 elections.

Democrats hoping to replace Burr in the battleground state include former state Senator Erica Smith, who ran an unsuccessful bid for the party’s Senate nomination in 2022, and state Senator Jeff Jackson.

