News

Immigration

POLL: Majority of Mexicans Supports Deportation of Central American Migrants

By
Central American migrants walk during their journey towards the United States in Villa Comaltitlan, Mexico, April 18, 2019. (Jose Cabezas/Reuters)

A slight majority of Mexican citizens supports the deportation of Central American migrants who travel through Mexico to reach the U.S. border, according to a survey released Wednesday.

The survey, which was conducted by the Mexican newspaper Reforma and the Washington Post, found that six in ten Mexicans believe the migrants have burdened the native population by claiming jobs and benefits that would otherwise accrue to Mexican citizens. A 55 percent majority supports deporting the migrants before they reach the U.S.

The 1,200 person survey was conducted July 9–14, roughly two weeks after Mexican officials agreed, in response to the Trump administration’s tariff threats, to step up enforcement efforts at their southern border in order to stem the flow of Central American migrants that has overwhelmed U.S. migrant-detention facilities in recent months.

A slight majority (51 percent) of respondents supports President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s decision to deploy the country’s National Guard to the southern border as part of that agreement with the Trump administration.

Comments

The survey also comes after the Trump administration implemented the Migrant Protection Protocols, which require certain asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico while their claims are being adjudicated. Only 7 percent of Mexicans believe the country should offer permanent residency to those migrants, while 33 percent support allowing them to stay in Mexico temporarily while their asylum claims are being adjudicated by the U.S.

The Trump administration announced Monday that it will immediately implement a “safe third country” policy to require that all asylum-seekers from non-contiguous countries first apply for refugee status in Mexico, or whatever other country they travel through, before seeking asylum in the U.S. Mexican officials have refused thus far to enter a safe-third-country agreement with the U.S. and it remains unclear whether the policy can be effectively implemented without Mexico’s consent.

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

Men Literally Died for That Flag, You Idiots

By
The American flag’s place in our culture is beginning to look less unassailable. The symbol itself is under attack, as we’ve seen with Nike dumping a shoe design featuring an early American flag, Megan Rapinoe defending her national-anthem protests (she says she will never sing the song again), and ... Read More
Politics & Policy

He Just Can’t Help Himself

By
By Saturday, the long-simmering fight between Nancy Pelosi and her allies on one side and the “squad” associated with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the other had risen to an angrier and more destructive level at the Netroots Nation conference. Representative Ayanna Pressley, an African-American Massachusetts ... Read More
Books

The Plot against Kavanaugh

By
Justice on Trial, by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery,  256 pp., $28.99) The nomination and confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court was the political event of 2018, though not for the reasons anyone expected. All High Court confirmations these days are fraught with emotion and tumult ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Ilhan Omar Is Completely Assimilated

By
Beto O’Rourke, the losing Texas Senate candidate who bootstrapped his way into becoming a losing presidential candidate, had a message for refugees who had come to America: Your new country is a hellhole. The former congressman told a roundtable of refugees and immigrants in Nashville, Tenn., last week: ... Read More
White House

On Gratitude and Immigration

By
Like both Rich and David, I consider it flatly inappropriate for the president of the United States to be telling Americans -- rhetorically or otherwise -- to “go back where you came from.” In consequence, you will find no defense of the president from me, either. What Trump tweeted over the weekend was ... Read More
Sports

We All Wanted to Love the Women’s Soccer Team

By
For the first time in my life, I did not root for an American team. Whatever the sport, I have always rooted American. And if those who called in to my radio show were representative of my audience, many millions of Americans made the same sad choice. It takes a lot for people like me not to root for an ... Read More
U.S.

The ‘Squad’ Gives a Gift to Donald Trump

By
On Sunday, Donald Trump gave the Democrats a gift -- comments that indicate he thinks native-born congresswomen he detests should “go back” to the countries of their ancestors. On Monday, the four congresswomen handed Trump a gift in return, managing to respond to the president’s insults in some of the most ... Read More