Poll: Half of Americans ‘Frustrated,’ ‘Disappointed’ with Biden’s Presidency

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Ga., January 11, 2022. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Half of respondents in a new CBS News poll released Sunday said they were “frustrated” and “disappointed” with President Biden’s presidency.

The poll, which comes days before Biden marks his first full year in office, found 40 percent of respondents said Biden’s presidency made them feel “nervous” and just 25 percent of respondents said it made them feel “calm” and “satisfied.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The survey revealed a bleak outlook among a majority of respondents, with 75 percent saying they felt America was doing “somewhat” or “very” badly in a general sense.

Americans gave Biden poor scores on a number of issues. A majority of respondents disapproved of his handling of the economy, immigration, race relations, crime, inflation, policing and Afghanistan. Respondents were split on Biden’s Covid-19 response, with 49 percent saying he was doing a good job and 51 percent saying he was doing poorly.

Seventy percent of respondents said that improving inflation would make their opinion of the president more favorable.

The results, which have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, are based on a survey of 2,094 U.S. adults that was conducted from January 12 to 14.

The survey comes on the heels of a Quinnipiac poll released last week that revealed a plurality of Americans believe Biden is doing more to divide the country than to unite it.

Forty-nine percent said Biden is doing more to divide the country, while 42 percent said he’s doing more to unite the country, the poll found. The results are an indication that President Biden has so far failed in his mission to unify the country, though he repeatedly vowed to bring Americans together on the campaign trail.

The Quinnipiac poll painted a grim outlook among Americans, as a majority of respondents —58 percent — believe the nation’s democracy is in danger of collapse. Seventy-six percent believe political instability within the U.S. is a greater danger to the country, while just 19 percent said other countries that are adversaries of the U.S. are the bigger danger. The poll was conducted January 7-10, immediately after the one-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot, which Congressional Democrats and Biden himself commemorated with a series of events and speeches about the importance of unity.

Biden’s image has taken a series of hits recently: a failure to shepherd his landmark Build Back Better plan through Congress, inflation that has increased at the fastest rate in 40 years over the last 12 months, and a surge in the highly-transmissible omicron variant that has left Americans desperately scrambling to find Covid-19 tests with little luck.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.