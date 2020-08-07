Poll: One in Three Americans Say They Would Not Get Coronavirus Vaccine

A woman holds a small coronavirus vaccine bottle, April 10, 2020. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

As many as one in three Americans say they would not get a vaccine for the coronavirus even if it were approved by the FDA and available for free.

About 35 percent of Americans say they would not receive such a vaccine to guard against the coronavirus, while 65 percent say they would plan to get the shot, according to a Gallup poll released Friday.

Advertisement

Democrats were much more likely than Republicans to say they would get the vaccine, with 81 percent of Democrats saying they would do so compared to less than half, 47 percent, of Republicans who said the same.

Between men and women the results were equal to those of the general population, 65 percent of each sex saying they would receive the preventative shot.

The very young as well as the elderly were more likely to say they would get the vaccine, while middle age groups were less enthusiastic. Only 59 percent of people between the ages of 50 and 64 said they would be willing to be vaccinated.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, white Americans were slightly more likely to get the vaccine, 67 percent saying they would receive it while only 59 percent of non-white Americans said they would do so.

In June, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor for the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, said he is “cautiously optimistic” that a vaccine for the coronavirus will be available to the American public by the end of the year or early 2021.

Advertisement

“The hallmark of all really defining responses that we have to virus diseases, if you look at the history of viral diseases, it is generally vaccines that put the nail in the coffin of these types,” Fauci said during testimony to House lawmakers.

The administration’s top infectious disease expert added that he believes it is a question of “when and not if” the vaccine trials currently underway produce favorable candidates with good results.

Advertisement

The previous week, President Trump suggested that the virus could simply “fade away” without a vaccine, although he added that, “we’re very close to a vaccine.”

The Gallup survey was conducted from July 20 to August 2.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.