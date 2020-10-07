POLL: Support for Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court Confirmation Has Jumped Since Nomination

Amy Coney Barrett, nominee for associate justice of the Supreme Court at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., October 1, 2020. (Stefani Reynolds/Reuters)

Support for Judge Amy Coney Barrett spiked over the last two weeks, with nearly half of voters now supporting her confirmation to the Supreme Court as Democrats prepare to oppose her confirmation.

About 46 percent of voters say the Senate should confirm Barrett, according to a recent Morning Consult/Politico poll, up nine percentage points since President Trump announced her nomination on September 26.

Meanwhile, the number of voters who say the Senate should reject Barrett’s nomination dropped three points to 31 percent.

Both Republicans and Democrats now support Barrett’s confirmation in greater numbers, with 77 percent of GOP voters saying she should be confirmed, a six-point jump from the end of September, and 24 percent of Democratic voters saying so, a 10-point increase. Independent voters favor Barrett’s nomination at 36 percent, up eight points from two weeks ago.

Trump nominated Barrett last month to fill the seat left vacant by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month. Her death immediately upended the election cycle as Republicans work quickly to confirm a new justice and Democrats prepare to oppose Trump’s nominee to fill Ginsburg’s seat.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee plan to begin confirmation hearings on Barrett’s nomination on October 12.

Since Barrett’s nomination was announced, some Democrats have suggested or said directly that they are open to adding justices to the Court should Barrett be confirmed.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said last month that “nothing is off the table” if Democrats gain control of the Senate.

Last week, Schumer and Senator Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, called for the upcoming confirmation hearings for Barrett to be postponed to allow Barrett and senators who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus to be tested and isolate. Their demand came after President Trump and several Republican senators announced they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Morning Consult/Politico poll was conducted from October 2 to 4 and surveyed about 2,000 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percent.

