Poll: Trump Comfortably Leads Every Democratic Candidate in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, February 19, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

A new swing-state poll conducted by Quinnipiac University found that President Trump leads every Democratic candidate by at least seven points in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

The poll shows Trump ahead of Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) by 11 points with a 50-39 percent lead, while the president also comes out on top of both former mayors in the race, Pete Buttigieg and Mike Bloomberg, by an eight-point margin of 49-41 percent. Against the progressive Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, Trump wins by ten and seven points, respectively — 51-41 over Warren and 50-43 over Sanders.

The poll stands in sharp contrast to Quinnipiac’s national polls, which continue to indicate that the Democratic field would best the incumbent by a comfortable margin.

Former vice president Joe Biden, who was heavily criticized by Trump during impeachment, is projected to lose to the president by seven points, 49 to 42 percent.

While the poll also surveys Pennsylvania — where Democrats lead by an average of five points — and Michigan, where Democrats barely lead by an average of three points, Democrats “are mostly negatively viewed” in all three states.

“Between President Trump and the Democratic presidential candidates, voters aren’t showing much enthusiasm about any candidate. Getting a split favorability rating is the high-water mark,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow said.

Averaged across all three battleground states, the race is a tossup for Democrats against Trump.

New Quinnipiac general election results in PA/MI/WI.

Here's the average across the three states:

Trump v. Biden: Biden+2

v. Bloomberg: Bloomberg+1

v. Sanders: Sanders+1

v. Buttigieg: Trump+1

v. Klob: Trump+1

v. Warren: Trump+1https://t.co/xzFeSvdWqO — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) February 20, 2020

In all three states, Quinnipiac finds the top issue for voters is the economy, Trump’s handling of which received a positive rating of 59 – 38 percent in Wisconsin, 57 – 41 percent in Pennsylvania, and 52-44 in Michigan. More than half of respondents in all three states also say they are better off than in 2016.

Trump’s polling numbers have ticked up since impeachment, with the president hitting personal high approval ratings in several major indexes over the last month.

He has had consistently good numbers in Wisconsin, with a Marquette University Law School poll in November finding him ahead of Biden, Sanders, Warren, and Buttigieg.