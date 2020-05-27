News

Politics & Policy

Poll: Trump Hits Lowest Rasmussen Net Approval Since 2017

By
President Donald Trump responds to a question during a news briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 6, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Trump on Wednesday reached his worst approval rating in over two years on Rasmussen’s daily index, with just 42 percent of respondents approving of his performance while 57 percent disapproved.

The fifteen point net disapproval reflects the bleakest picture for the president since December, 2017. Rasmussen, whose results tend to skew positively for the president, also found that 30 percent of respondents strongly approve of Trump while 47 percent who strongly disapprove, his worst rating since January 2018.

Trump has drawn criticism for repeatedly tweeting about a conspiracy theory involving the death of a former aide to MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough. He tweeted Wednesday morning that Scarborough is “rattled” over “all of the things and facts that are coming out on the internet about opening a Cold Case.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the president on Tuesday, saying the theory was not “an original Trump thought” and that Scarborough should answer for the matter.

The husband of Lori Klausutis, the woman who died from an abnormal heart rhythm while working for Scarborough in 2001, sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over the weekend asking that Twitter take down Trump’s tweets about his wife. Twitter responded by saying it is “deeply sorry” about Trump’s statements, and is “working to expand existing product features and policies so we can more effectively address things like this going forward.”

Comments

Twitter then tagged several of Trump’s tweets about mailed ballots with a fact-check, causing the president to warn that the platform is “now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

“Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!” Trump tweeted.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Film & TV

The League of Morons

By
Let’s look back at the two and a half years when the greatest country on earth went crazy. What was that all about? How did it happen? How could so much have happened based on so little? Did we learn anything? It’ll take a keenly observant artist to put it all in perspective. Fortunately two artists have ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The League of Morons

By
Let’s look back at the two and a half years when the greatest country on earth went crazy. What was that all about? How did it happen? How could so much have happened based on so little? Did we learn anything? It’ll take a keenly observant artist to put it all in perspective. Fortunately two artists have ... Read More
Elections

Biden’s Middle-Class Tax Pledge

By
Biden is pledging not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. As I note in my Bloomberg Opinion column, Democratic proposals to increase income taxes keep getting narrower in scope. In 1993, President Bill Clinton and a Democratic Congress raised income taxes on households making more than ... Read More
Elections

Biden’s Middle-Class Tax Pledge

By
Biden is pledging not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. As I note in my Bloomberg Opinion column, Democratic proposals to increase income taxes keep getting narrower in scope. In 1993, President Bill Clinton and a Democratic Congress raised income taxes on households making more than ... Read More
Education

Science, Coronavirus, and Notre Dame

By
A few weeks back, the University of Notre Dame outlined its plan for reopening campus in the fall, detailing the way in which the administration hopes to bring students back to South Bend to resume in-person classes. Like the overwhelming majority of colleges and universities in the U.S., Notre Dame shifted all ... Read More
Education

Science, Coronavirus, and Notre Dame

By
A few weeks back, the University of Notre Dame outlined its plan for reopening campus in the fall, detailing the way in which the administration hopes to bring students back to South Bend to resume in-person classes. Like the overwhelming majority of colleges and universities in the U.S., Notre Dame shifted all ... Read More
Economy & Business

Is Biden Lying about Taxes?

By
A number of commenters to this post raise the possibility that Biden is lying when he says he won't raise taxes on households making less than $400,000. He might be. Maybe as president he would propose a tax increase on people making more than that, watch congressional Democrats lower the threshold, and then say ... Read More
Economy & Business

Is Biden Lying about Taxes?

By
A number of commenters to this post raise the possibility that Biden is lying when he says he won't raise taxes on households making less than $400,000. He might be. Maybe as president he would propose a tax increase on people making more than that, watch congressional Democrats lower the threshold, and then say ... Read More
NR PLUS Music

How a U2 Anthem Defined Generation X

By
In Cameron Crowe’s Say Anything... (1989), Lloyd Dobler sketches out a stumbling, uncertain-but-nevertheless-determined path for his and my generation: “I don't want to sell anything, buy anything, or process anything as a career. I don't want to sell anything bought or processed, or buy anything sold or ... Read More
NR PLUS Music

How a U2 Anthem Defined Generation X

By
In Cameron Crowe’s Say Anything... (1989), Lloyd Dobler sketches out a stumbling, uncertain-but-nevertheless-determined path for his and my generation: “I don't want to sell anything, buy anything, or process anything as a career. I don't want to sell anything bought or processed, or buy anything sold or ... Read More
NR PLUS World

How to Avoid a China-Led World Order

By
As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, it has opened our eyes to China’s rapidly expanding role in the international order and global economy. Beijing’s outsize role in the World Health Organization has come under attack, as has the muscular diplomacy used by China’s foreign ministry in responding to ... Read More
NR PLUS World

How to Avoid a China-Led World Order

By
As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, it has opened our eyes to China’s rapidly expanding role in the international order and global economy. Beijing’s outsize role in the World Health Organization has come under attack, as has the muscular diplomacy used by China’s foreign ministry in responding to ... Read More
World

The 82-Day Dictatorship

By
One wonders if it will be recorded in the history books that from March 30th to June 20th Hungary lived as the shortest dictatorship in European history, before voluntarily extinguishing itself. An odd act for a dictatorship. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary had used the coronavirus to make himself ... Read More
World

The 82-Day Dictatorship

By
One wonders if it will be recorded in the history books that from March 30th to June 20th Hungary lived as the shortest dictatorship in European history, before voluntarily extinguishing itself. An odd act for a dictatorship. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary had used the coronavirus to make himself ... Read More
Sports

Gregg Jefferies, Still Unfulfilled

By
Joel Sherman of the New York Post had an interesting feature Saturday on Gregg Jefferies, one of the great woulda-coulda-shoulda stories for Mets fans. The main theme of the story is that a number of Mets veterans now regret the extent of the hazing the team’s hard-living veterans imposed on the high-strung, ... Read More
Sports

Gregg Jefferies, Still Unfulfilled

By
Joel Sherman of the New York Post had an interesting feature Saturday on Gregg Jefferies, one of the great woulda-coulda-shoulda stories for Mets fans. The main theme of the story is that a number of Mets veterans now regret the extent of the hazing the team’s hard-living veterans imposed on the high-strung, ... Read More