Poll: Trump Hits Lowest Rasmussen Net Approval Since 2017

President Donald Trump responds to a question during a news briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 6, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Trump on Wednesday reached his worst approval rating in over two years on Rasmussen’s daily index, with just 42 percent of respondents approving of his performance while 57 percent disapproved.

The fifteen point net disapproval reflects the bleakest picture for the president since December, 2017. Rasmussen, whose results tend to skew positively for the president, also found that 30 percent of respondents strongly approve of Trump while 47 percent who strongly disapprove, his worst rating since January 2018.

Trump has drawn criticism for repeatedly tweeting about a conspiracy theory involving the death of a former aide to MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough. He tweeted Wednesday morning that Scarborough is “rattled” over “all of the things and facts that are coming out on the internet about opening a Cold Case.”

Psycho Joe Scarborough is rattled, not only by his bad ratings but all of the things and facts that are coming out on the internet about opening a Cold Case. He knows what is happening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the president on Tuesday, saying the theory was not “an original Trump thought” and that Scarborough should answer for the matter.

The husband of Lori Klausutis, the woman who died from an abnormal heart rhythm while working for Scarborough in 2001, sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over the weekend asking that Twitter take down Trump’s tweets about his wife. Twitter responded by saying it is “deeply sorry” about Trump’s statements, and is “working to expand existing product features and policies so we can more effectively address things like this going forward.”

Twitter then tagged several of Trump’s tweets about mailed ballots with a fact-check, causing the president to warn that the platform is “now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

“Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!” Trump tweeted.

