News

Politics & Policy

POLL: Two in Five New Yorkers Would Leave the City if They Had the Choice

By
The New York skyline and the One World Trade Center in the distance as a man makes his commute after a night of snow from New York City to Exchange Place in New Jersey, February 14, 2014. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Around two out of every five residents of New York would leave the city if they had the option, according to a new poll by the Manhattan Institute released on Tuesday.

Out of all respondents, 39 percent said they would live outside the city if they had the option to live anywhere. The responses come in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused close to 24,000 deaths among city residents and forced mass closures of businesses.

When divided by ethnicity, black and Hispanic respondents who wished to leave the city were more likely to say they would live “nearby.” A majority of white and Asian respondents who wanted to leave, by contrast, said they would rather live “somewhere far away” from the city.

Of those four ethnic groups, Hispanics were most likely to say they wished to leave, at 47 percent of all Hispanic respondents.

Respondents with a higher level of income and education were most likely to say they would stay in the city. For respondents making over $125,000, 66 percent said they would like to stay in the city, while 59 percent of those with a graduate degree or higher wished to remain. Residents of Manhattan (66 percent) were more likely to say they wished to remain in New York, though the borough is emptier now during the pandemic.

Comments

The survey was conducted from July 6-13, with 1,485 respondents.

New York has been hit hard by the coronavirus and ensuing social fallout, with police struggling to contain a rise in murders. The city is also facing a budget crisis that may force the municipal government to lay off about 22,000 workers, and the reopening of city public schools has been delayed to September 21 to accommodate teachers union demands for additional health and safety measures.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Media

Why Andrew Sullivan Isn’t at New York Magazine

By
I noted the parting of ways between writer and magazine here a few weeks ago. We now have some more clarity on the split, courtesy of a Ben Smith profile of Sullivan in the New York Times: The new editor of New York, David Haskell, didn’t push him out because of any new controversy or organized staff revolt, ... Read More
Media

Why Andrew Sullivan Isn’t at New York Magazine

By
I noted the parting of ways between writer and magazine here a few weeks ago. We now have some more clarity on the split, courtesy of a Ben Smith profile of Sullivan in the New York Times: The new editor of New York, David Haskell, didn’t push him out because of any new controversy or organized staff revolt, ... Read More
Economics

Apocalypse Now?

By
Because ideas become ideologies and ideologies become cults, political narratives often are accompanied by apocalypse stories. For libertarians, the preferred apocalypse is hyperinflation, which is always right on the verge of happening but never actually happens. (Except when it does.) The world’s ... Read More
Economics

Apocalypse Now?

By
Because ideas become ideologies and ideologies become cults, political narratives often are accompanied by apocalypse stories. For libertarians, the preferred apocalypse is hyperinflation, which is always right on the verge of happening but never actually happens. (Except when it does.) The world’s ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Silence About the Violence

By
It is not just conservatives at the recent Republican National Convention who wonder why the Democratic Party and its media appendages have not without qualification decried the looting, arson, violence, and occasional killing that have swept the nation’s cities. Recently even left-wing CNN’s incendiary ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Silence About the Violence

By
It is not just conservatives at the recent Republican National Convention who wonder why the Democratic Party and its media appendages have not without qualification decried the looting, arson, violence, and occasional killing that have swept the nation’s cities. Recently even left-wing CNN’s incendiary ... Read More