Poll: Unvaccinated Americans Significantly More Likely to Not Wear Mask

A healthcare worker prepares a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in New York City, January 29, 2021. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Unvaccinated Americans are nearly twice as likely as their vaccinated counterparts to believe it is safe to go out in public without a mask, according to a new Economist/YouGov poll.

Just one in five respondents to a new Economist/YouGov poll (21 percent) believe it is currently safe to not use a mask, but the same sentiment is shared by nearly half (45 percent) of those respondents who have chosen not to take the vaccine.

The survey, conducted with 1,500 adult citizens from April 3 – 6, also found a perfect 50-50 split in the number of respondents who were worried verses unworried about COVID. By more than a 2-1 margin — 43 to 20 percent — respondents believe the worst of the pandemic is in the past, rather than the future, though nearly a quarter of respondents were unsure.

Only 29 percent of fully vaccinated Americans believe it is safe to travel, compared to 51 percent of U.S. adults who do not plan to take the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the poll.

Of those who will not be taking the vaccine, over half (52 percent) say they think it is safe to socialize, compared to 30 percent of all Americans. Overall, the highest percentage of respondents (24 percent) think the time to go maskless will be 2022 or later.

Even though President Trump said last month that “I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,” Republicans are five times more likely than Democrats — 40 percent verses 8 percent — to not take the vaccine, according to the poll. But nearly half of vaccine rejectors trust Trump, compared to only 21 percent who trust the advice of the Center for Disease Control and 13 percent who trust Dr. Anthony Fauci.

