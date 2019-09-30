Poll: Voter Support for Impeachment Inquiry Surges

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Md., September 26, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

A poll conducted by Quinnipiac University over the weekend shows a surge in voter support for House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s actions.

Conducted from September 27–29, the poll revealed that 52 percent of voters favored the decision to open the impeachment inquiry, while 45 percent opposed it. Respondents were split evenly at 47 percent on the question of whether Trump should be impeached and removed from office.

“While voters overall are split on the question [of removing Trump from office], there’s less hesitancy over the impeachment inquiry itself as more than half of voters approve of it,” said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Mary Snow.

Support for Trump’s impeachment and removal from office rose dramatically after last week’s disclosure of a whistleblower complaint against him. The complaint alleges that Trump used his office to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to conduct investigations into former vice president Joe Biden, the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. In a Quinnipiac poll conducted September 19–23, before the impeachment inquiry was officially launched, only 37 percent of respondents supported impeaching and removing the president from office while 57 percent were against it.

“Despite the fact that the impeachment inquiry is just getting underway, half of American voters already believe that President Trump has done something wrong when it comes to his interactions with Ukraine’s leader,” said Snow. “Of that group, there’s a virtually unanimous view he did something seriously wrong.”