Polls: Biden Beating Trump in Battleground States Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at a recreation center in Lancaster, Pa., June 25, 2020. (Mark Makela/Reuters)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden leads President Trump in recent polls of voters in battleground states, including Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

The former vice president performs strongly with non-white, women, and suburban voters, while the president’s support has sunk well below his support in 2016, according to recent Fox News statewide polls.

In Michigan, the former vice president leads by 9 percentage points, with 49 percent support to Trump’s 40 percent. Another 11 percent of Michigan voters are still undecided. Support for Biden in the hotly contested state is particularly strong among women, who say they will vote for him over Trump by 18 points (53-to-35 percent).

Trump barely won Michigan in 2016, garnering 47.5 percent of the vote with just a 0.23 point advantage over his rival Hillary Clinton.

Biden leads Trump by even more in Minnesota, enjoying a 13-point advantage with 51 percent support to Trump’s 38 percent. In that battleground state, 12 percent of voters say they have not yet decided who will get their vote. Clinton won Minnesota in 2016 by a razor-thin margin of less than two percentage points during the last election.

While Minnesota voters trust Biden more on issues like race relations, handling the coronavirus pandemic, and China, voters are split on how each candidate would handle the economy, with Biden holding only a one-point advantage on that issue. In Michigan, voters give Trump a three-point advantage on handling the economy.

In Pennsylvania, Biden leads Trump 50 percent to 39 percent, enjoying a 15-point advantage, with ten percent of voters still undecided.

The president leads in Pennsylvania among whites without a college degree and rural voters, while Biden leads among women and younger voters. The two are tied for support among white voters generally. Trump won the state by a sliver of a point in 2016.

Trump has a five-point lead over Biden among voters when it comes to which candidate will be able to handle the economy better, while Biden is more trusted on the pandemic and race relations.

Trump’s campaign has struggled to keep his poll numbers out of the basement since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. His numbers have continued to slide amid the riots and protests against racism and police brutality that broke out in May after the police custody death of George Floyd.

The 2020 presidential election, which is still more than three months away, is full of unusual variables, with the ongoing pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding the economy as well as the protests that continue nationwide. In late July, 2016, Clinton led Trump by up to 10 points, depending on the poll.

