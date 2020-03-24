Polls: Majority of Americans Approve of Trump’s Response to Coronavirus

President Donald Trump gives a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

A majority of Americans approve of President Trump’s handling the coronavirus pandemic, according to recent polls from CBS News and Monmouth University.

The CBS News/YouGov survey released Tuesday found that 53 percent of Americans feel Trump is doing a good job handling the situation, compared to 47 percent who think the opposite. 54 percent are also optimistic about the administration’s ability to handle the situation moving forwards, despite 66 percent saying it was not prepared at the beginning.

Advertisement

A Monmouth poll released on Monday revealed 50 percent of those surveyed thought Trump was doing a good job, compared to 45 percent who believed he was doing a bad job.

“The president gets more positive than negative marks for his handling of the COVID outbreak, but his numbers are still driven by the nation’s typical partisan divide. Governors, on the other hand, seem to be emerging as the most trusted official voice in this crisis across the board,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, in a statement along with the release.

Trump, who on Monday told reporters that the country would not be shut down for “three or four months” after suggesting on Twitter that he was bearish on a prolonged lockdown, has received praise from Democrats for his steps to boost efforts to mitigate the outbreak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“His team is on it. They’ve been responsive,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo admitted at a press conference on March 17. “I want to say thank you.”

Representative Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) also offered support for Trump’s proposals.

“Politics aside, this is incredible and the right response in this critical time,” Omar tweeted on March 18, adding that “this is a great start and hope others will be part of a united front to push for good policies that will help us work through the economic anxiety the country is feeling right now.”